Mountaineers Now

Tirek Austin-Cave Transfers to New Mexico

The former West Virginia linebacker finds a new home.

Schuyler Callihan

Last month, West Virginia linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave opted to enter his name into the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Morgantown.

The former Miami Hurricane transfer recorded just four tackles during his time as a Mountaineer, primarily serving as a member of the special teams unit and as a depth piece at linebacker. Austin-Cave battled the injury bug over the last twelve months which played a part in his ability to get on the field and make an impact.

Monday evening, Austin-Cave announced on X that he will be transferring to New Mexico where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

2024 OFFSEASON PORTAL DEPARTURES

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

FB Luke Hamilton

WR Jeremiah Aaron > North Texas

WR Cortez Braham Jr. > Nevada

WR Ja’Shaun Poke > San Diego State

OL Charlie Katarincic

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye > Florida State

DL DJ Cotton Jr. > James Madison

DL Mike Lockhart > SMU

LB Jared Bartlett > Cincinnati

LB Lance Dixon > Toledo

LB James Heard Jr. > Syracuse

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp > East Carolina

S Keyshawn Cobb > Nevada

S Davis Mallinger > Nevada

S Hershey McLaurin > Houston

S Christion Stokes > Findlay

K Danny King > Southern Utah

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

