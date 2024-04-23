Tirek Austin-Cave Transfers to New Mexico
Last month, West Virginia linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave opted to enter his name into the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Morgantown.
The former Miami Hurricane transfer recorded just four tackles during his time as a Mountaineer, primarily serving as a member of the special teams unit and as a depth piece at linebacker. Austin-Cave battled the injury bug over the last twelve months which played a part in his ability to get on the field and make an impact.
Monday evening, Austin-Cave announced on X that he will be transferring to New Mexico where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
2024 OFFSEASON PORTAL DEPARTURES
RB Justin Johnson Jr.
FB Luke Hamilton
WR Jeremiah Aaron > North Texas
WR Cortez Braham Jr. > Nevada
WR Ja’Shaun Poke > San Diego State
OL Charlie Katarincic
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye > Florida State
DL DJ Cotton Jr. > James Madison
DL Mike Lockhart > SMU
LB Jared Bartlett > Cincinnati
LB Lance Dixon > Toledo
LB James Heard Jr. > Syracuse
CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp > East Carolina
S Keyshawn Cobb > Nevada
S Davis Mallinger > Nevada
S Hershey McLaurin > Houston
S Christion Stokes > Findlay
K Danny King > Southern Utah