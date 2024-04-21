West Virginia Drops Game 2 and the Series to Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX – The No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers (23-15, 11-6) fell in the first game of the doubleheader 6-4 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-13, 11-9) Sunday afternoon and with the loss, WVU drops the series.
Texas Tech produced three runs in the bottom of the second inning when singles from junior Cade McGee and sophomore Damian Bravo set up an RBI single for sophomore Dylan Maxcey. Then, with two outs, junior Gavin Kash ripped a two-RBI double down the third base line for a 3-0 Red Raiders lead.
In the fourth, sophomore Sam White singled for the Mountaineers second hit of the afternoon and senior Reed Chumley forced a walk to put White in scoring position before junior Kyle West hit a line drive dine the left field line but the Texas Tech ball boy fielded the ball in the corner holding a runner at third in what should have been two-RBI double was ruled a ground-rule RBI double to cut the deficit to two, 3-1.
West Virginia got within a run in the fifth when Texas Tech freshman starting pitcher Mac Heuer walked two and sophomore Logan Suave lined a single into left field before Heuer walked in a Mountaineer run.
Texas Tech extended its lead back to three in the sixth when Cade McGee drove the first pitch of the bottom of the frame for a leadoff home run and Kash delivered a two-out double to right centerfield for a 5-2 advantage.
The Mountaineers brought the game back within a run in the eighth after freshman Michael Perazza hit a pinch-hit two out single and sophomore Benjamin Lumsden worked a pinch-hit walk before JJ Wetherholt one-hopped a two-RBI double off the wall in right centerfield.
West Virginia senior reliever Hambleton Oliver gave up a two-out double to Kash, then walked two Texas Tech hitters to load the bases before West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey turned to lefty reliever Joseph Fredericks and a four-pitch walk gave the Red Raiders a run. Sophomore Robby Porco took the mound and got the Mountaineers out of the jam to keep the deficit at two, 6-4.
The Mountaineers loaded the bases in the ninth with an out on the board but were unable to bring any runners across as the Mountaineers dropped game two by a final decision of 6-4.
West Virginia will look to salvage the series in game two of the doubleheader at approximately 5.30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.