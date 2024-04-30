WVU LB Brayden Dudley Enters Transfer Portal
The West Virginia defense lost another depth piece Tuesday morning as redshirt junior Brayden Dudley entered the transfer portal.
Dudley played in three games over his first two seasons in Morgantown, recording three tackles and two tackles for loss. He did not appear in a game this past season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of Mill Creek High School in Buford, Georgia, Dudley chose West Virginia over offers from Air Force, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Liberty, Michigan State, UCF, and Western Kentucky.
This leaves with Tyrin Bradley as the only bandit on the team website, however, Ty French, Obinna Onwuka, and others have taken reps at the position. Dudley joins cornerback Montre Miller, who entered the portal earlier this morning.