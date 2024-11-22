How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Lafayette
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) end their six-game homestand Friday night against Lafayette Leopards (1-3) for the third meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Lafayette Series History
West Virginia leads 2-0
When: Friday, November 22
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum (14,00)
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Eric Little and Warren Baker
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
