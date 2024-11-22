Mountaineers Now

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Lafayette

Getting you set for the Mountaineers Friday night matchup against the Leopards.

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University women's basketball vs. Bowling Green
West Virginia University women's basketball vs. Bowling Green / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) end their six-game homestand Friday night against Lafayette Leopards (1-3) for the third meeting between the two programs.

West Virginia vs. Lafayette Series History

West Virginia leads 2-0

When: Friday, November 22

Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum (14,00)

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST

Stream: ESPN+

Announcers: Eric Little and Warren Baker

Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Phil Steele Still Believes in West Virginia Finishing the Season Strong

Neal Brown Reveals WVU WR Jaden Bray Will Not Play Again in 2024

Distractions, Distractions, Distractions...Can WVU Finally Overcome Them vs. UCF?

Neal Brown's 'We're Not 0-10 Comment' Has West Virginia Fans Riled Up

WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting the UCF Knights

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/WVU Womens Basketball