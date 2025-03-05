JJ Quinerly Earns All-Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team selection.
Quinerly is just the fourth player in Big 12 history to be named the defensive player of the year multiple times, joining Courtney Paris of Oklahoma (2006-07-08), Brittney Griner of Baylor (2010-11-12-13) and Lauren Cox of Baylor (2018-19).
The Norfolk Virginia native was second in the league in steals per game at 3.1, while averaging 20.5 points and 3.2 assists per game.
The senior solidified her position among the Big 12’s best after producing two 30-point games to wrap up the final week of the regular season. In what was possibly her final game inside the WVU Coliseum, she tied the program record with 38 points in the win against Utah and followed with a 31-point output at Cincinnati. The senior averaged 34.5 points, four assists, and 2.5 steals in the two contests.
Quinerly is the second player in program history to be named a first-team selection three times in their career, joining Bria Holmes (2014-15-16). She is also the first Mountaineer to be featured on the conference's defensive team three times.
