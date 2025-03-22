Score Predictions for West Virginia's First Round Game vs. Columbia
The West Virginia women's basketball team opens up NCAA Tournament play this afternoon in Chapel Hill, taking on No. 11 Columbia. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS.
Here are our picks for today's game.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 70, Columbia 56
I have a feeling Mark Kellogg's squad feels some type of way about getting a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament and having to play in Chapel Hill despite having a resume just as strong as North Carolina's.
Columbia is a pretty dangerous 11-seed, thanks to their stingy defense. If they can speed West Virginia up and force a sloppy start to the game, it could turn into a rock fight. For the Lions to pull off the upset, they'll need a third scoring option from range to emerge. Riley Weiss and Cecelia Collins each shoot over 35% from three, so that's where the focus will be for WVU.
I do believe Columbia will keep things interesting for much of the day, but a strong defensive fourth quarter led by JJ Quinerly carries the Mountaineers to the round of 32.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 78, Columbia 61
If the West Virginia is offense is clicking, this game will be over rather quickly.
Columbia represents the best offense coming out of the Ivy League, but they have not seen a defense like West Virginia. The Mountaineers have the best defense in the country led by seniors JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson. The duo combines to average 6.2 steals per game to lead a WVU defense that averages 23.7 turnovers per game.
Columbia sophomore guard Riley Weiss has hit 92 threes this year, and she could single handedly keep the Lions in the game if she gets hot, but she will need help from her counterparts Cecelia Collins and Kitty Henderson. Trio makes up 61% of the Columbia offense.
The Mountaineers are eager to prove they are better than their six seed they were handed, and I suspect the Lions just happen to be in the crosshairs of a disrespected WVU squad. Mountaineers roll 78-61.
