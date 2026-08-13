Badgers' DL Charles Perkins Sees a Tighter Locker Room in 2026: 'Everybody's all in'

From facilities to staffers to coaches to players, Wisconsin football has made plenty of tangible upgrades following a brutal 2025 campaign that was the program's worst in 35 years.

But one of the key intangible upgrades that's quietly driving this team? A renewed camaraderie and connectedness within the locker room.

While no one has said it in as many words, the Badgers' locker room was a problem last year. It's clear that there was a lack of want-to and a lack of buy-in that made it hard for Wisconsin to foster the kinds of relationships winning teams need.

The Badgers need a group that's ready to go to war together, not a bunch of individual warriors. Talking to players, especially those that were in Madison last year, the vibe among this year's group is much different.

“Everybody competing. Everybody all in," fifth-year defensive tackle Charles Perkins said.

"Last year, everybody was all in but this year, this a special group. We got guys that came out the transfer portal that came in all in and we all a brotherhood. Everybody talk to everybody. This defensive line (is closer) than last year’s defensive line."

It's interesting to see Perkins' media training kick in as he walked it back a little, saying last year's group was all in too. But clearly, this year's group is much more connected.

Transfer portal upgrades Badgers' talent AND character

Wisconsin defensive lineman Charles Perkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's also interesting to hear Pekins mention how the incoming transfers came in and immediately joined the "brotherhood," which is clearly different from how last offseason played out.

That's also not the first time we've heard a player praise the transfer additions Wisconsin added this winter, not just as good players but as good people and teammates.

"When you bring in guys like that, who are great football players and great dudes as well…the biggest thing is obviously great players but also great dudes, and I think that when we can mold around guys that we love to play with and by, I think that’s what’s gonna propel our defense this year," linebacker Tommy Heiberger said.

The transfer portal was very good to Wisconsin this winter, as the Badgers added 33 players and a dozen or more starters. But while a talent upgrade was desperately needed, it was also imperative that the Badgers find players who are good fits in the locker room. According to Perkins, Heiberger and others, they've done exactly that.