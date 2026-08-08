An honest assessment of Colton Joseph through three fall camp practices

Since Luke Fickell took over in 2023, he’s yet to get a full season from his starting quarterback. So understandably, all eyes are on Colton Joseph during fall camp and heading into the season. Through three practices, it’s apparent that he’s grown since the spring, but that hasn’t come without hiccups.

Fickell’s best teams have been led by quarterbacks who can get it done both on the ground and through the air, and for the first time in his tenure, it feels like he has a quarterback who can do so comfortably. Everyone knows Joseph can run, his ability to do damage through the air will be the difference maker.

The play of the day on day three of camp for the offense was a perfect example of what Joseph can do as a passer. It was a slow developing play and nothing was open right away, but the Old Dominion transfer didn’t force anything. He went through his progressions, and as the defensive front started to get home, he dropped a beautiful dime under pressure to Grant Stec in the corner of the end zone.

When a quarterback is as talented as Joseph as a runner, there’s often a tendency to want to take off before letting the play develop. Not that Joseph has avoided that issue entirely, but even in just three days, it feels like he’s growing more comfortable in the pocket and checking multiple reads before taking off.

While the long touchdown was the highlight of the day, Joseph delivered a couple throws under pressure throughout the practice, which is obviously a welcoming sign. If he can deliver under pressure, even if it’s just taking easy routes across the middle or checking it down, things will open up even more for him to use his legs.

A few plays after the touchdown to Stec, Joseph showed where he needs to continue to grow as camp progresses. He once again made the right read and fired to Tyrell Henry in the back of the endzone, but this time just behind his target. Henry got his hands on the ball and could’ve come down with a score, but couldn’t reel it in.

It wasn’t a ball that was in danger of being intercepted, but it’s those types of near misses in the endzone that can prove costly, especially throughout a Big Ten season.

Colton Joseph throws over a defender during practice. | Christian Borman

Earlier in the practice, there were also a few throws that showcased the room for growth. One came on the run as he tried to thread the needle to the corner of the endzone, but the throw wasn’t close enough for his receiver to make a play. There was also a deep ball that soared well over his receiver on what seemed to be a miscommunication.

Relatively speaking, the highs for Joseph have been fairly high. He's flashed his dual-threat ability at certain points, and he’s delivered some big-time throws. Even since day one of camp, it feels like he's matured and tried to limit throws into coverage that could be detrimental to the offense.

Overall, after essentially two full seasons without its starting quarterback, merely average quarterback play would be a major improvement for Jeff Grimes’ offense.

Joseph obviously hasn’t played a full season against Big Ten competition, so there will be a learning curve, which has been apparent so far in fall camp, but it does feel like he’s on the right track. He maybe hasn't stood out the way fans are hoping for after a few seasons of abysmal quarterback play, but that doesn't mean he's been bad.

Even if he isn’t the most dynamic threat through the air, taking care of the football and taking what defenses give him, combined with his rushing ability, give him plenty of upside as a guy who can win Wisconsin games.