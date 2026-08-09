The fullback is back as the Badgers look to rebuild a physical identity

Luke Fickell wants his team to be tough, nasty and disciplined, and for the first time as Wisconsin’s head coach, his roster features a position that embodies those traits more than any other: fullback.

Jeff Grimes dabbled with the i-formation and had big bodies in the run game in his first season with the program. Still, something about a guy labeled as a tight end as the lead blocker in the i-formation felt wrong.

The addition of fullbacks to the roster aren't the flashy, expensive additions that'll be credited for improvement that occurs, but they certainly could add a physical presence the offense has lacked for a few seasons.

Badger fans can thank McCoy Smith and Tyler Jansey for spearheading the position’s revival in Madison. As Fickell described on Pardon My Take while in Chicago for Big Ten Media Day, it takes a certain mindset to want to be labeled as a fullback, and Smith and Jansey have it.

During Saturday’s practice, it was apparent that Grimes not only wants to have fullbacks on the field at times, but he wants them to be versatile. His fullbacks each showcased the ability to put their head down and take on a big body up the middle in the run game, but they also flashed the ability to have the ball.

Smith and Jansey obviously weren’t running routes down the field, but each of them had at least a touch in the live portion of practice. The ceiling is pretty low in terms of these guys making plays in space, but as safety blankets in the flat for Joseph, or another layer of protection in the backfield, there is absolutely value in having a fullback on the field at times.

Not only did the fullbacks throw solid blocks today, but when they touched the ball, there was a different energy on the field. Both staff and players were animated when the fullbacks got a chance to have the ball, even if it was just a short-yardage gain in the flat.

The first step toward becoming a dominant team on the ground is Eric Mateos’ offensive line reestablishing the program’s tradition of excellence up front. Having fullbacks won’t automatically make the run game dominant, but guys with the mentality of doing whatever they can to create holes for ball carriers can’t hurt.

This offseason has been a total culture overhaul for Wisconsin. Efforts to get alumni back in the building are stronger than they’ve ever been under Fickell, and the general sentiment around the program feels like it’s in a better place than it has been in some time.

Adding fullbacks back to the equation is relatively insignificant in terms of righting the ship, but even a little change like listing them on the roster again feels like an indicator that Fickell is really trying to tap into the program’s roots and get this thing back on track.