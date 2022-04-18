Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we focus on star linebacker Jack Sanborn

Bio

  • Name: Jack Sanborn
  • Position: linebacker
  • Jersey number: No. 57
  • Hometown: Deer Park, Illinois
  • High school: Lake Zurich High School
  • Recruiting information: 4-star prospect
  • College major: Life Sciences Communication

College stats

YearGames playedTacklesTFLsSacksInterceptions

Freshman

11

7

0

0

0

Sophomore

14

80

9

5.5

3

Junior (COVID)

7

52

4

1

1

Senior

13

89

16

5

0

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 236 pounds
  • Arms: 31 1/2"
  • Hands: 9 5/8"

NFL Combine numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.73
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.05 (Pro Day)
  • 3-cone: 6.81 (Pro Day)
  • Broad jump: 114"
  • Vertical jump: 34.5"
  • Bench press: 20 reps 

Mock draft projections

Jack Sanborn is currently being projected to be selected in one of the final three rounds of the NFL Draft. His average draft position is somewhere in the sixth round, with services having him anywhere between the fifth round and seventh-round pick.  

Possible teams of interest

The following teams are potentially in the market for a linebacker according to Pro Football Focus:

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Detroit Lions
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

