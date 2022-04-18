2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we focus on star linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Bio

Name: Jack Sanborn

Position: linebacker

Jersey number: No. 57

Hometown: Deer Park, Illinois

High school: Lake Zurich High School

Recruiting information: 4-star prospect

College major: Life Sciences Communication

College stats

Year Games played Tackles TFLs Sacks Interceptions Freshman 11 7 0 0 0 Sophomore 14 80 9 5.5 3 Junior (COVID) 7 52 4 1 1 Senior 13 89 16 5 0

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 236 pounds

Arms: 31 1/2"

Hands: 9 5/8"

NFL Combine numbers

40-yard dash: 4.73

20-yard shuttle: 4.05 (Pro Day)

3-cone: 6.81 (Pro Day)

Broad jump: 114"

Vertical jump: 34.5"

Bench press: 20 reps

Mock draft projections

Jack Sanborn is currently being projected to be selected in one of the final three rounds of the NFL Draft. His average draft position is somewhere in the sixth round, with services having him anywhere between the fifth round and seventh-round pick.

Possible teams of interest

The following teams are potentially in the market for a linebacker according to Pro Football Focus:

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

