Former Wisconsin Badgers Center Already Being Linked To Green Bay Packers After Being Released

A former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman could come back to his home state after being released by his NFL team.

On Thursday, the Washington Commanders released center Tyler Biadasz, and it didn't take long for Green Bay Packers fans to start connecting the dots.

Former Badger



From Amherst, WI



Packers have a glaring need for a center



And he ranked 11th out of 40 at the center position while being great in the run game…



TYLER BIADASZ COME ON HOME BROTHAAAAAAA



SEE YA SOON https://t.co/AwJjF6sULz — Matthew S. (@MatthewMKE98) February 27, 2026

Biadasz was the starter the past two seasons for the Commanders after spendning the first four years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

He was a fourth-round pick by Dallas after a stellar career blocking for Jonathan Taylor and the Badgers.

He only started for three years before jumping to the pros, but he started 41 games over that span.

It culminated with a 2019 season that saw him win the Rimington Trophy as a consensus All-American center.

Taylor led the Big Ten with over 1,900 yards in each of his three seasons running behind Biadasz.

Sometimes a solution to a problem just falls right into your lap. That's what Tyler Biadasz looks like to me for the Packers. Why gamble on Sean Rhyan when you have a real upgrade available? Biadasz on 1- or 2-year deal, and draft a center. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) February 27, 2026

Now, he's a free agent once again, at a time when the Packers have a need at the center position.

Still only 28 years old, he should have multiple suitors on the open market, but it could be attractive for the Amherst, Wisconsin native to return home and play for a contending Packers team that plays less than 75 miles from where he grew up.

Biadasz is one of four former Badgers centers in the NFL, along with Michael Dieter (Denver Broncos), Joe Tippmann (New York Jets) and Tanor Bortolini (Indianapolis Colts).