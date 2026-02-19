The University of Wisconsin isn't exactly known for producing NFL wide receivers, with few pros coming out of the Badgers' receiver room in recent history.

However, former Badger Kendric Pryor has enjoyed a lengthy NFL career, especially for a player who went undrafted.

Pryor signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, marking his fourth campaign with the organization.

The 5-foot-11 wideout had spent most of the past three seasons on the Bengals' practice squad, but he appeared in two games during the 2024 season, catching one pass for nine yards and returning a pair of kicks for a total of 43 yards.

His practice squad contract for the 2025 season expired Jan. 12.

Pryor was a strong contributor in all five of his seasons with the Badgers from 2016-2021, totaling 99 receptions for 1,265 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing 40 times for 409 yards and five touchdowns.

While he hasn't had his big break at the NFL level yet, Pryor has shown some strong flashes in the preseason, and he's garnered some praise behind the scenes.

As a rookie, Pryor had a stellar preseason, catching 13 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. In his preseason debut, he caught four passes for 89 yards and a score, including an impressive one-handed catch and a toe-tap grab on the sideline.

Considering the Bengals have a wealth of talented wide receivers already on the roster, Pryor will likely have to impress as a special teamer during the preseason in order to make Cincinnati's 53-man roster once the 2026 season rolls around.