New Wisconsin Badgers Quarterback Colton Joseph Reveals the Former NFL QB He Models His Game After

The Wisconsin Badgers are excited about the explosive weapon that new quarterback Colton Joseph can provide for their offense.

He threw for over 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while adding over 1,000 yards on the ground with 13 rushing touchdown.

He has the potential to be the most dynamic quarterback Wisconsin has ever seen, and he revealed this week that he models his game after another legendary dual threat QB who dominated college football on his way to the NFL.

Joseph did a sit-down interview with Badgers QB coach Kenny Guiton, who asked him which player he tries to emulate.

The answer: Michael Vick.

Putting aside Vick's felony convictions and prison sentence, he was the quintessential mobile quarterback at Virginia Tech.

He finished Top 6 in the Heisman voting in both 1999 and 2000 before going on to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Those expectations wouldn't be fair for Joseph at Wisconsin, but it's not hard to see why the young quarterback aims to have that type of impact on his team.

Vick led the No. 1 scoring offense in the country for the Hokies, leading them to 11-1 records in back-to-back seasons.

Joseph hopes to elevate the Badgers to more success in a similar way, using his legs to be the X-factor that few other quarterbacks can provide.

Wisconsin is hoping he can be an even more consistent passer than Vick, who threw only eight touchdown with six interceptions during his final collegiate season. He did not surpass 2,000 passing yards either year as a starter.

Joseph had his share of missed throws last year at Old Dominion, but he also hit a number of impressive deep passes, and his completion percentage was lowered by the frequence of downfield throwing his offense produced.

The Badgers brought in multiple new wide receivers, tight ends and running backs in the transfer portal this winter with the intention of surrounding Joseph with an abudance of weapons to help him succeed.

He shouldn't need to be Superman or Michael Vick to lead Wisconsin to more wins in 2026.

