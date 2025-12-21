Wisconsin Badgers run stuffer sets his sights on NFL Draft after transferring in from small school
Defensive lineman Brandon Lane isn't a household name among Wisconsin Badgers fans, but he's a favorite among coaches for his ability to do the dirty work up front that doesn't get as much credit.
He's hoping that NFL scouts will notice his value that doesn't show up on the stat sheet, as he declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday.
Lane projects as a two-down defensive lineman at the next level who has the size and strength to hold up on the interior but doesn't quite have the explosiveness to play on passing downs.
He transferred to the Badgers in 2024 after beginning his career at FCS South Dakota State and Stephen F. Austin.
He was backup for most of his first season at Wisconsin, but he emerged as a top player in the defensivre line rotation this past season.
Lane was essentially a starter, playing the third most snaps of any defensive linemen on the team this season, though technically he only had one game where he was on the field for the first snap as a true "starter."
PFF graded him as the best run defender of any Wisconsin lineman this season. He finished the year with only 13 tackles, but his best work came as a big body who filled interior gaps and forced ball-carriers into the arms of his Badgers teammates.
Lane's only sack at UW came in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State, but NFL teams will see his 6-foot-3, 320-pound frame and see a player they can work with.
He might not hear his name called on NFL Draft weekend, but he could come into a team's rookie minicamp as an experienced, pro-ready prospect that can overpower smaller rookies up front.
