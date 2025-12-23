Wisconsin Badgers loses its starting running back to the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has seen one of its building blocks on offense leave the program for a second consecutive day.



Redshirt freshman Dilin Jones, who began the season as the team's starting running back, will enter the portal when it opens Jan. 2.

BREAKING: Wisconsin RB Dilin Jones is entering the @TransferPortal, his agents tell @On3Sports



He started the season as RB1 for the Badgers and will have 3 years of eligibility left



Repped by @AiC_Athletes https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/6l11ZWQKVe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2025

After appearing in three games at running back during his redshirt campaign, Jones emerged from a crowded running back room to earn the starting position, thanks to his tough, physical running style between the tackles and ability to make an impact in the passing game. He started the first seven games before a foot injury ended his season in early November, limiting him to 300 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries.



It's the second straight day Wisconsin's offense has lost a high-profile freshman to the transfer portal, following true freshman wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr.

As bad as the #Badgers were vs. Iowa…



RB Dilin Jones was a handful.



Some angry, physical runs here. Love the spin move(s) as well. pic.twitter.com/HtZOeLW8Qi — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) October 14, 2025

He was one of three running backs to commit to Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class, along with Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka. Both players took advantage of Jones' absence. Ituka was UW's leading rusher against No.6 Oregon, No.23 Washington, and No.2 Indiana, while Dupree rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in UW's victory over Illinois.



Since the end of the season, running back Cade Yacamelli announced his decision to transfer and four-star prospect Amari Latimer flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to West Virginia during the early signing period.

