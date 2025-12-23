Wisconsin Badgers loses its starting running back to the transfer portal
In this story:
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has seen one of its building blocks on offense leave the program for a second consecutive day.
Redshirt freshman Dilin Jones, who began the season as the team's starting running back, will enter the portal when it opens Jan. 2.
After appearing in three games at running back during his redshirt campaign, Jones emerged from a crowded running back room to earn the starting position, thanks to his tough, physical running style between the tackles and ability to make an impact in the passing game. He started the first seven games before a foot injury ended his season in early November, limiting him to 300 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries.
It's the second straight day Wisconsin's offense has lost a high-profile freshman to the transfer portal, following true freshman wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr.
He was one of three running backs to commit to Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class, along with Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka. Both players took advantage of Jones' absence. Ituka was UW's leading rusher against No.6 Oregon, No.23 Washington, and No.2 Indiana, while Dupree rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in UW's victory over Illinois.
Since the end of the season, running back Cade Yacamelli announced his decision to transfer and four-star prospect Amari Latimer flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to West Virginia during the early signing period.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:Empty heading
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.Follow TheBadgerNation