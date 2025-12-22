Badgers battling Indiana, Notre Dame for Wisconsin's No. 1 in-state recruit for 2027

Luke Fickell is recruiting more in-state football players in the class of 2027, but the Badgers' pursuit of the top player in Wisconsin is facing some big name challengers.

Four-star tight end Korz Loken from Iola-Scandinavia High School is set to make his commitment decision on January 10.

The Badgers are considered the favorites, but he told Rivals that he's also considering Indiana, Notre Dame and Kansas among his top schools.

Four-star TE Korz Loken locks in commitment date and talks top schools: https://t.co/pjo81iPlHV https://t.co/wxaUXgYARL — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) December 22, 2025

Loken is rated as a Top 5 tight end in the country by 247Sports, and ESPN also has him as a Top 200 player in the 2027 class.

He suffered an arm injury that limited him this season, but the 6-foot-5 weapon could boost his recruiting profile even higher with a strong senior season next fall.

The Badgers are graduating two senior tight ends, Lance Mason and Jackson Acker, though Mason is part of a lawsuit against the NCAA that is seeking another year of eligibility.

Wisconsin signed only one tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, three-star Jack Sievers from Everett, Washington.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme utilizes tight ends plenty, and Loken could earn playing time quickly with the type of talent he provides.

The Badgers have the in-state edge over the other schools pursuing him, but Indiana and Notre Dame can point to the succes they had on the field this season to make strong pushes for his services.

It'll be the first key measurement of Fickell's recruiting strength in the 2027 class, and Loken has the potential to jumpstart the recruiting push to bring in other top prospects for the future.

