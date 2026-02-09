NFL stats from recent seasons prove that Wisconsin has become Linebacker University

No school in college football is producing better NFL linebackers than the Wisconsin Badgers.

Plenty of schools claim to have some of the best alumni in the pros, but Wisconsin has become the definitive Linebacker University based on how their former players are producing in the NFL.

Over the last five years, no program has had more dominant linebackers playing on Sundays.

According to Deeg Sports, Badgers linebackers have racked up more sacks, tackles for loss, forced fumbles and interceptions over that span than any other school.

LBU Rankings — Last 5 Years (NFL Production) pic.twitter.com/jxWAByRTPu — Deeg (@DeegSports) February 9, 2026

Only Georgia and LSU have linebackers with more total tackles.

These combined statistics include any players listed as outside or inside linebackers in the NFL, so that includes edge rushers like T.J. Watt and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Those two account for a significant portion of Wisconsin's sacks and turnovers over the last five years.

But the off-ball linebackers have been dominant, too, with the likes of T.J. Edwards and Zack Baun performing among the best at their position.

Plus, the Badgers just have a wide depth of alumni linebackers playing the NFL that give them strength in numbers.

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebackers T.J. Watt (90) and Nick Herbig (51) are teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The likes of Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal, Nick Herbig, Joe Schobert and others might have astronomical individual stat lines, but they combine to give Wisconsin a significant total impact.

It's a credit to the type of talent Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard were able to develop, but now Luke Fickell's staff has taken over the mantel and continued the trend.

The Badgers have Mason Reiger and Darryl Peterson in this spring's NFL Draft, Christian Alliegro will likely end up in the pros the following year after he finishes his college career at Ohio State.

On the current roster, rising sophomore Mason Posa looks like a future NFL-caliber player, and Cooper Catalano has all the potential to join him in that category.

The linebacker tradition at Wisconsin is still strong. Now, it's up the new staff to get the Badgers back to being a top offensive line and running back factory, too.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: