Jim Leonhard is assembling former Badgers on his Bills coaching staff and stealing from Minnesota in the process

The Wisconsin Badgers are becoming a direct pipeline to the Buffalo Bills coaching staff now that Jim Leonhard is taking over as defensive coordinator.

As he fills out his defensive staff with his own assistants, he is dipping into his network of former Badgers and bringing them back together in Buffalo.

The latest addition to his staff also happens to hurt the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the process. Leonhard is bringing in Bobby April III to be the Bills new outside linebackers coach.

The #Bills are hiring Bobby April III as their new OLBs coach, source said. He was the DC at Stanford the last 3 years, and previously to that, he worked with Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. April was with the Bills 10 years ago, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2026

April was the outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin from 2018-2022 when Leonhard was defensive coordinator.

He spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Stanford.

After the Cardinal made a coaching change this offseason, April made the decision to join the Minnesota staff as the rush ends coach under P.J. Fleck.

Leonhard is stealing him before he ever gets to make his imprint on the Golden Gophers.

During his time at Wisconsin, April developed future NFL linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Zack Baun and Nick Herbig.

In Buffalo, he'll critical to the defense transitioning from Sean McDermott's 4-3 scheme to Leonhard's 3-4.

April is the second former Badger that Leonhard is bringing with him to the Bills so far. He is also pursuing ex-Wisconsin cornerback Jay Valai to be his new defensive backs coach.

