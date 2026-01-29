Wisconsin Badgers WR Vinny Anthony standing out at Senior Bowl practices for route-running

Only one player is representing the Wisconsin Badgers down at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama with some of the best players in college football, but he's taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Wide receiver Vinny Anthony has been an early standout in the week of practices leading up to the game, showing off his veteran savvy as a route-runner to create separation in one-on-one drills.

Early WR standout today: Wisconsin WR Vinny Anthony II. Has won with nice route running all over the field in WR/DB drills and in the team period. pic.twitter.com/t5KVcJTjbj — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) January 28, 2026

These practices give all the players the chance to show NFL scouts how their skillsets will translate to the next level.

All 32 teams send front office executives and coaches to watch the practices and interview the draft prospects throughout the week.

The players who impress can make a real impact on their draft stock. The same is true for those who struggle.

So far, Anthony has been one of the names getting attention from the media in attendance.

Nice concentration touchdown grab over the shoulder from Wisconsin WR Vinny Anthony II pic.twitter.com/d51LgIp8nC — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 28, 2026

He needs a boost from his Senior Bowl performances to make up for a senior season that brought a significant decline in his production.

That didn't reflect poor play from the wide receiver, but the Badgers offense as a whole struggled so much that his numbers dipped as a result.

Anthony had put up nearly 700 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2024, and he was expected to take another step forward this fall.

Instead, the offense as a whole couldn't pass the ball consistently, leaving the No. 1 receiver with just 31 catches for 391 yards and one receiving touchdown.

He still found a way to make a positive impact in other facets, though. He scored two rushing touchdowns and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score against Alabama.

That versatility will help Anthony prove to NFL decision-makers that he is a well-rounded play-maker who deserves a spot on a pro roster this fall.

He might still go undrafted, but if he keeps up his performances this week, he will ensure he gets a contract and a roster spot at an NFL training camp.

