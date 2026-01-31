Former Wisconsin Badgers coach Jim Leonhard hired as defensive coordinator for NFL team he played for

Former Wisconsin Badgers player and coach Jim Leonhard will finally get his opportunity to be an NFL defensive coordinator.

He's getting to do it with one of the teams he was most associated with as a professional player.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Leonhard will be returning to the Buffalo Bills as their defensive play-caller.

Sources: The #Bills are hiring #Broncos defensive passing game coordinator Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator. They have agreed to terms.



A big hire for new coach Joe Brady. The former player, Leonhard was coveted. pic.twitter.com/rdWu9YX8wM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2026

He received interest from a wide range of teams with defensive coordinator vacancies, and it seemed to be only a matter of time before one of them locked him down.

Leonhard has been a fast-rising coach ever since he left Wisconsin and jumped into the NFL coaching ranks.

His Badgers defenses produced a ton of NFL talent and were consistently praised as one of the better coached groups in the country.

When he took over as interim head coach in 2022, many Wisconsin fans wanted to see him get the permanent job.

Defensive MVP Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner (54) and former interim head coach Jim Leonhard hold the champions trophy during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Instead, Luke Fickell came in, and Leonhard made his way to the Denver Broncos as a defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

His two years coaching that secondary was enough to prove to NFL head coaches that he was ready to be a play-caller in the pros.

Other teams that had interest in him this winter included the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Now, he head to Buffalo where he inherits a Sean McDermott defense that was a Top 5 pass defense but struggled to stop the run in 2025.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard (35) intercepts a pass for New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It's a return to the defense that Leonhard used to roam around as a player. After he went undrafted in 2005, he spent his first three seasons with the Bills, taking over as a started in 2007.

He eventually came back to Buffalo late in his career and put up a personal best four interceptions in 2013.

Leonhard is not the only ex-Badgers coach that landed a defensive coordinator job this cycle. Former Wisconsin defensive backs coach Daronte Jones took over the role for the Washington Commanders after spending the last few seasons as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings.

