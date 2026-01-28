Luke Fickell identifies core young players Wisconsin Badgers will be counting on in 2026

The Wisconsin Badgers revamped their roster in the transfer portal this winter with over 30 new players coming to Madison.

Many of them will compete for and win starting jobs, giving the Badgers a new look for the 2026.

With all of the new faces taking over, head coach Luke Fickell is looking at some of his returning players to establish the nucleus of who the Badgers are this season.

In a video with Wisconsin general manager Marcus Sedberry, he said its the players who are back for their second or third year in the program that will be key, and a lot of them are in the trenches.

𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘈𝘥𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴



From proven experience to hungry newcomers ready to climb, compete, and help move the program forward, @CoachFick and @MrSedberry close out the portal window by walking through the latest transfers. pic.twitter.com/jK9Sa0cVhh — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 27, 2026

"That's where the core of a lot of these things is going to be that we're counting on," Fickell said. "The guys that have been in the program, the (Kevin) Haywoods of the world, even the (Colin) Cubberlys and the Emerson Mandells are going into their third year, and they've had some experience."

He mentioned left tackle Kevin Haywood, right guard Colin Cubberly and right tackle Emerson Mandell by name, when it comes to offensive players.

It's a good bet that all three of them will have a spot in the starting lineup, despite the Badgers bringing in five new offensive linemen in the transfer portal.

When talking about defensive guys, Fickell also focused on linemen who have been in the program multiple years.

"Perk (Charles Perkins) is what we're talking about, those guys that transferred in last year but are going into their second year," Fickell said. "We're expecting a lot of things from him as far as what he did last year and what he will continue to do moving into the fall here."

He also named Tyrese Fearbry and Michael Gardner as two key returners that fall in a similar category of bringing experience that has them ready to take a step forward in 2026.

After further discussions with Wisconsin, Charles Perkins now plans to stay with the Badgers, his agency @csgathletes tells @CBSSports. https://t.co/XdRctTMuFw — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 9, 2026

Defensive line was another position that Wisconsin prioritized in the portal with four new interior players and three new edge rushers.

But expect the returning Badgers, headlined by Sebastian Cheeks, to lead the rotation up front.

Wisconsin will be relying on transfers to make up for a lack of experience at positions like safety, cornerback, tight end, wide receiver and running back, but the trenches will feature more home-grown talent.

The Badgers will live and die by what they can do up front, and their success this season will be a measurement of their coaching staff's ability to develop young talent where it matters most.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: