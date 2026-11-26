MADISON, Wis. - A little bit of home cooking was exactly what Wisconsin needed.

Returning home after finishing in last place in last week's Baha Mar Championship, Wisconsin continued its nonconference dominance at home with a 91-54 victory over Northeastern at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.

Austin Rapp scored 14 points in his first start of the season for Wisconsin (5-2), which won its 24 straight nonconference home game to extend the longest active home streak in the conference.

UW corrected a number of the mistakes that caused its back-to-back losses. The Badgers' willingness to attack the rim resulted in 44 points in the paint and their defense limited the Huskies to 35.0 percent shooting.

Most importantly, after committing 35 turnovers against two pressure-oriented teams in Seton Hall and Murray State, the Badgers committed only five in 65 possessions.

Rashad King had 23 points for the Huskies (2-5), which had no other players score above eight points and remain winless on the road this season.

Guard Hayden Jones (13 points) and centers Will Garlock (12) and Nolan Winter (10) also reached double figures.

The improved performance may have been caused by a lineup change. Among the many things head coach Greg Gard was critical of from the winless tournament appearance, the perceived lack of hustle, inability to handle pressure, and an offense that looked more individual based and was less rooted in team concepts was most alarming.

Shaking up the starting lineup, benching guard Eian Elmer and forward Victory Onuetu for guard Jackson Ball and Rapp, the Badgers averaged 1.29 points per possession in the opening half. UW separated itself on a 19-2 run with seven different players producing points and a defense that forced three turnovers and allowed no offensive rebounds.

What it means: Wisconsin has shown this season it can win nonconference games at home against mid-majors. Unfortunately, the Badgers only have one more of those contests left. The Badgers will play four of the next five on the road and all against high-major competition.

Star of the game: Starting his first game of the season, and only his 13th over the last two season, Rapp gave Gard to the hustle and aggressiveness he is looking for out of this lineup. He scored inside and outside, attacked the glass

Stat of the game: Wisconsin appeared to be assertive in attacking and finishing at the rim after averaging 26 points in the paint in The Bahamas. UW went 7-10 on layups in each half, as its 44 points in the paint was two shy of its season high.

Reason to be Concerned: Ball's first collegiate start lasted 53 seconds, as the freshman banged his left knee on a drive to the rim. Down long enough to require the training staff to come check on him, Ball slowly walked off under his own power. He came back briefly with a brace on his left knee, and even hit a three-pointer, but subbed up out shortly after.

Don’t overlook: With Janicki and Ball out, Jones played a season-high 18 minutes, including 14 in the second half. After a quiet five minutes in the first half, Jones went 5-for-7 from the floor and two rebounds in the second.

What’s next: Wisconsin will open Big Ten play by traveling to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern at Welsh Ryan Arena on Tuesday. The Wildcats (4-3) have lost three of four, including a head scratching 22-point home loss to Columbia. Averaging 69.3 points on offense while giving up 66.3 points on defense, sophomore guard Jake West's 19.0 ppg leads for Wildcats averaging in double figures.



UW should get a good scouting report for the game. The Wildcats will host Northeastern on Friday. The Badgers have won 12 of the last 14 meetings in the series, including the last five.



Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be streamed on Peacock.