After a winless holiday tournament appearance in The Bahamas, Wisconsin returns to its friendly home environment to host Northeastern in a nonconference bout tonight.



The Badgers are 4-0 this season at home, have a nine-game winning streak at the Kohl Center dating back to last year and have won their last 23 nonconference home games, the longest active home non-conference winning streak in the Big Ten.



It's a chance for Wisconsin to create some positive vibes before another challenging stretch. Four of the next six are on the road, including next Tuesday's Big Ten opener at Northwestern and with the last five against high major competition.



Here is a look at both teams and a prediction for tonight's contest.

Northeastern (2-4, 0-0 CAA) vs. Wisconsin (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date/Time – Wednesday, November 25, 6 p.m.

Arena – Kohl Center

TV/Stream – Big Ten Network (Chris Vosters and Brian Butch)

Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Lane Grindle and Charlie Wills)

Coaches - Greg Gard at Wisconsin (241-130 in his 12th season). Bill Coen at Northeastern (308-327 in his 21st season)

Series – First Meeting

Point Spread – Wisconsin -21.5

Wisconsin is looking for a home rebound against Northeastern before Big Ten play begins next Tuesday. Here's how to watch, listen, and stream Wednesday's game, and what to know. #Badgers https://t.co/41VeLbW6TS — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 25, 2026

Wisconsin probable starters

1 Braeden Carrington (6-5 Fifth-Year Guard, 12.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.4 apg)

6 Victory Onuetu (6-11 Senior Guard, 4.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.5 apg)

15 Owen Foxwell (6-2 Fifth-Year Guard, 15.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.2 apg)

31 Nolan Winter (7-0 Senior Center, 8.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.2 apg)

55 Eian Elmer (6-6 Senior Guard, 8.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Off the bench

4 Zach Kinzinger (6-4 Sophomore Guard, 2.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg)

9 Jackson Ball (6-5 Freshman Guard, 3.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.7 apg)

22 Austin Rapp (6-10 Junior Forward, 9.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.0 apg)

Player to watch

Partially due to the season-ending injury to Jack Janicki (broken foot), Ball had a career-high 12 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Northeastern probable starters

4 Mike Loughnane (6-3 Senior Guard, 11.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.0 apg)

8 Dorian Grosber (6-9 Freshman Guard, 10.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.2 apg)

9 Rashad King (6-8 Fifth-Year Guard, 24.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.7 apg)

23 Louis Bond (6-5 Sophomore Guard, 19.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.8 apg)

30 Brayden Young (6-3 Sophomore Forward, 6.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.2 apg)

Off the bench

2 Ryan Williams (6-4 Junior Guard, 2.8 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.7 apg)

10 Miles Newton (Sophomore Guard, 3.7 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 1.0 apg)

54 Liam Koelsch (Sophomore Center, 1.8 ppg, 0.3 rpg,

Player to watch

King scored a career-high 38 points at Butler on November 18, tied for the ninth most points in a game in program history and most for a CAA player this season.

It's a Thanksgiving Eve showdown in Madison!



🏀 at Wisconsin | 7pm (ET)

📍 Kohl Center

📺 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/ibYBgjvH57 — Northeastern Men’s Basketball (@GoNUmbasketball) November 25, 2026

Wisconsin notes

Wisconsin is 389-75 (.837) all-time at the Kohl Center, the 10th-best win percentage of any active NCAA Division I venue and second-best in the Big Ten.



The Badgers rank 76th nationally in KenPom, ranking 94th in adjusted offensive efficiency (113.2 points per 100 possessions) and 56th in adjusted defensive efficiency.



Wisconsin's strength of schedule currently ranks 268th in the country, per EvanMiya. The Badgers have the fourth toughest remaining strength of schedule.



After ranking sixth nationally in free-throw shooting last season (78.8%), Wisconsin is shooting 65.9 percent from the line.

Northeastern notes

The Huskies were picked to finish 11th in the 13-team Coastal Athletic Conference.



Northeastern welcomes nine newcomers to the roster. The group includes five transfers (Louis Bond (Idaho State), Dorian Grosber (High Point), Jovan Icitovic (Arizona State), Rashad King (LSU) and Brayden Young (Loyola)) and four freshmen. Northeastern’s roster this season features only two student-athletes over the age of 21: Mike Loughnane and King.



Northeastern has beat nine high-major programs over Coen’s 20 years with the program, most recent being a win over Alabama in November 2018.



Northeastern leads the CAA and fourth in the nation in free throw percentage early in the season at 84 percent, highlighted by a 31-of-34 (91.1%) effort last week.

Prediction

After last week, Wisconsin is not in a position to take any team for granted, especially one with individual players and starters who can put up points.



The Huskies are shooting 47.6 percent as a team and have shot at least 50 percent from the field three times. They hit 15 threes against Yale, made at least 15 free throws four times, and posted a positive assist-to-turnover ratio three times in the last four games.



In their toughest test, at a ninth-ranked Virginia team that is top-30 in adjusted defensive efficiency in KenPom, Northeastern shot 46.2 percent from the floor.



However, the Huskies struggle on defense. Four opponents have shot over 50 percent and none less than 41 percent. Of the 365 teams in the country, Northeastern ranks 328th in adjusted defensive efficiency.



UW's ability to draw fouls could be a turning point. Four of Northeastern’s starters rank in the top20 nationally in minutes per game: Grosber (6th; 37.1), Loughnane (8th; 36.8), King (10th; 36.5), and Bond (18th; 35.6), but the Huskies have displayed little firepower off their bench.



Gard knows his team is not playing good basketball. With conference play starting next week, tonight is important for the Badgers to start moving from individual players to a cohesive team.



Prediction: Wisconsin by 15

Worgull's Prediction: 4-2 (2-4 ATS)