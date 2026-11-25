The University of Wisconsin has one game to regroup before the daunting marathon of Big Ten play begins.



After failing to win a game in a November holiday tournament for the first time in seven years, Wisconsin will host Northeastern in a nonconference matchup at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.



The game should provide a safety net for the Badgers (4-2), who looked lost in their two losses in the Baha Mar Championship last week but have been dominant against out-of-conference opponents at home. The Badgers have won 23 consecutive non conference home games dating back to a Nov. 10, 2023 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. That is the longest-active streak in the Big Ten and the third-longest in UW history.

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UW will play on Wednesday, and for the rest of the season without senior Jack Janicki. The reserve guard and defensive specialist injured his foot in Friday's loss to Murray State and had surgery on Tuesday.



"There's a program guy, there's a culture guy, there's a guy whose been here for four years," head coach Greg Gard said of Janicki. "He understands what I'm going to say before I say it. He's got a good voice in the locker room. He's worked his tail off. He's not going to blow you away on the stat sheet, but he impacts winning. He's always in the right spot. He's making the hustle plays, the energy plays. He's got a positive voice.



"If he wasn't such a good athlete, he wouldn't have broke his foot like he did. That took some torque and some force at a high speed to do what he did. I feel bad for him because of how hard he's worked."



Northeastern (2-4) put four players in double figures and 50 percent from the floor but lost at Stonehill on Saturday. The Huskies have four players averaging double figures in scoring, including a team-best 24.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game from fifth-year guard Rashad King, but are 0-4 on the road this season.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Huskies?

Date: Wednesday, Nov.25

Start time: 6 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Huskies?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 257 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin team captain Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Nov.24

Odds: Badgers by 21.5

Over/under: 157.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-5000), Northeastern (+1450)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 1-5

Wisconsin's ATS record as the favorite: 1-5

Wisconsin's ATS record as the home team: 1-3

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series info

All-time, regular season: 0-0

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time vs. CAA: Wisconsin leads 5-0

Wisconsin's 2026 nonconference schedule

All times Central



Nov.2: Denver, W 75-68

Nov.6: Delaware, W 73-64

Nov.10: Fairfield, W 89-42

Nov.15: Coastal Carolina, W 89-81

Nov.19: vs. Seton Hall (Nassau, Bahamas), L 69-74

Nov.20: vs. Murray State (Nassau, Bahamas), L 53-70

Nov.25: Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Dec.5: at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec.12: vs. Villanova (in Philadelphia), 11 a.m.

Dec.19: vs. Auburn (in Nashville), 3 p.m.

Dec.22: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Dec.30: Colorado State, 7 p.m.

