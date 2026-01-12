Purdue head coach Matt Painter may have said it best after the Wisconsin Badgers' 16-point loss to the Boilermakers: "It's not who you play, it's when you play them."

When the Badgers faced Purdue on Jan. 3, John Blackwell was in the midst of a major scoring rut.

Fast forward two games, and Blackwell was named the Naismith Player of the Week, an award given to the most outstanding player in all of college basketball.

Our @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College Player of the Week is 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 🏀



The @BadgerMBB senior led Wisconsin to a 2–0 week, highlighted by a massive upset that handed No. 2 Michigan its first loss of the season. 💪



Blackwell poured in 26 points, helping Head… pic.twitter.com/cbNbJL7qnc — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) January 12, 2026

John Blackwell joins rare company

In the four games before Tuesday's win over UCLA, Blackwell averaged 9.5 points on 29.2 percent shooting.

Then, he came to life.

Against the Bruins, Blackwell scored 17 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers.

He turned it up another notch in Wisconsin's upset win over No. 2 Michigan on the road, knocking down nine of his 16 field goals — including four of his eight three-pointers — en route to a team-high 26 points. He added five rebounds and three assists.

Blackwell's performances were enough to land the national honor from the Naismith Awards, becoming the first Wisconisn player since John Tonje last February to win the award.

JB had himself a week❗️ pic.twitter.com/lHxsLbZKx5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 12, 2026

Before Tonje, the last Badger to win Naismith Player of the year honors was Johnny Davis in the 2021-22 season.

Blackwell is no stranger to the Naismith Awards, having been named to the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Watch List leading up to the 2025-26 season.

The junior guard's Player of the Week award was one of a handful of achievements he's already reached this season.

Earlier in the campaign, Blackwell became the 51st player in Wisconsin program history to eclipse 1,000 points with the Badgers, and he's continued to ascend the all-time program ranks.

After the Michigan game, Blackwell is up to 1,125 career points, which stands 38th in Badgers history, just ahead of Brian Butch.

John Blackwell career points tracker: 1,125



38th most in #Badgers history, having just surpassed Brian Butch.



Blackwell is on pace to end the season with 1,395 points, which would put him in 20th, just ahead of Jon Leuer. — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) January 11, 2026

Blackwell is on pace to end his junior season 20th all-time and could climb even higher if he returns for his senior campaign.

