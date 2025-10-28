Wisconsin Badgers' guard John Blackwell named to prestigious preseason award list
MADISON, Wis. - The success of John Blackwell's mid-range jumper is so lethal that head coach Greg Gard is willing to break the rules for him.
It's a shot that is good enough to also get the University of Wisconsin junior guard on to one of college basketball's most prestigious preseason lists.
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Blackwell was one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List.
Presented annually at the end of the season, Blackwell joined Big Ten Conference guards Illinois' Kylan Boswell and Washington's Wesley Yates III on the list.
It's Blackwell's second major honor of the preseason, earning Preseason All-Big Ten Team honors two weeks ago. In Friday's exhibition game against Oklahoma, Blackwell led all scorers with 20 points and did most of his damage with his jump shot.
Blackwell was 6-for-8 shooting jumpers against the Sooners, including 4-of-5 on two-point attempts outside the paint.
"He can really hit that mid-range," Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said of Blackwell. "It's a great shot for him, and he's really tough to guard in different ball screen coverages. He can shoot it and he can go by you. He's strong (and) bounces off you."
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Blackwell is Wisconsin's leading returning scorer at 15.8 points per game, with eight games of at least 20 points. He was also named to the Big Ten's All-Tournament team, posting 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while leading UW to the Big Ten championship game.
He did most of that work at the point guard position, a role he has ceded to senior transfer Nick Boyd. Moving to the off-guard position, Blackwell could have more opportunities to free himself up for shots than he did a season ago.
"(His mid-range shot) allows him to get shots off under duress and in tough situations," Gard said. "We like not to shoot a lot of mid-range (shots). Analytically it's not the best thing to do consistently, but his ability to make that play ... he's the one I'll let go do it because that's one of the best parts of his game."
In addition to his scoring, Blackwell ranked second on the team with 32 steals last season, including 19 in conference play, while his 38 offensive rebounds were the second-most for a Big Ten player 6-foot-4 or shorter.
The annual Jerry West Award is named after the late Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player. The watchlist will progress throughout the season, remaining fluid so players can move on and off the list until the Final 5 are selected in March. Fan voting opens once the final five announcement is made.