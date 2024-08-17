Badgers' late addition Riccardo Greppi isn't the 'usual' basketball big man
Wisconsin made an abnormally late addition to its 2024-25 basketball roster when Italian big man Ricardo Greppi signed earlier this month. He probably won't have much of an immediate impact for the Badgers, but he brings an incredibly intriguing long-term skillset.
This timing of Greppi's recruitment was very unique. A scholarship opened up for the Badgers that they were not expecting to have. He was anticipating to join Temple's program, but he could not pass up an opportunity to join a program like Wisconsin.
"As soon as I heard the name Wisconsin, it's a big thing, big university, big team," Greppi said. "As soon as I heard it, I thought of its history, how well known of a University it is, so I decided to switch it up and become a part of this university."
Listed at 6-foot-10, Greppi has been playing professionally in Italy. He has been a part of the Cantu (Italy Serie A2) developmental program for seven years and he recently played for Verona (NextGen League) last season. He has played almost exclusively in Europe, but he is excited for the transition into the American game.
"Your game is more fast, ours is more of a thinking game... it's a lot different," Greppi said. "It will probably take some time for me to adjust with that type of game, so we'll see how the first months will go, but I am down for it, I am very excited."
He will provide the Badgers with a very unique skillset. His size implies that he will be a frontcourt player, but Greppi does not want to pigeonhole himself into any traditional position as he begins his college career.
"My vision could help a lot with your type of game, I am not like a usual big you can find in your type of game that just posts up and gets dunks and blocks," Greppi said. "I am more of an unselfish player, I like to pass the ball, I love it, creating for the others and also for myself when I can, when I want to."
Versatile frontcourt players like Frank Kaminsky, Tyler Wahl and Nate Reuvers have become a staple of the Wisconsin program. Greppi is only 18 years old, so he is still very early in his development when it comes to contributing in a Big Ten game, but his unique size and skills will be fascinating to follow.