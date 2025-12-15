Kelly Sheffield delivers the ultimate flex after Wisconsin Badgers reach another Final Four

Kelly Sheffield took the window seat for his team's flight home from Austin, Texas, and was more than willing to share his elbow room.



Fresh off leading the No.3 Wisconsin women's volleyball program to its seventh Final Four, knocking off No.1 Texas (25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19) in four sets at Gregory Gymnasium, Sheffield buckled in the NCAA Tournament West Region trophy in his airplane row for safe passage back to UW's growing trophy case.



It's the sixth regional title in 13 seasons under Sheffield, who has amassed a 346-72 record (.828) winning percentage during his tenure.

Precious cargo in tow! pic.twitter.com/1BUL0lOwOe — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 15, 2025

"One of the hardest things to do in sports is what you have to do in volleyball," Sheffield said. "It's awesome that we have home environments in this round, but to go on the road and grab a win from a Goliath…the talent they got over there, we knew our players were going to have to stand tall and embrace everything."



Consensus first-team All-Big Ten outside hitter Mimi Colyer led UW with 23 kills, finishing with a .309 hitting percentage. Outside hitter Una Vajagic swung at .458 (15 - 4 - 24), marking double-digit kill totals for the sixth consecutive match, middle blocker Carter Booth converted on 11 kills, libero Kristen Simon had a match-high 15 digs. and setter Charlie Fuerbringer dished out 57 assists and notched nine digs.



It was a stark contract to when the Badgers lost to Texas (27-29, 20-25, 14-25) in three sets during the Opening Spike Classic back in August.



"I think we walked in knowing exactly who we are and what we have practiced and what we have worked on and the talent that we have," Booth said. "We came in with the intention of showing people exactly who we are and who we know ourselves to be."



It was the second big upset of the day in women's college volleyball, as No.3 seed Texas A&M stunned undefeated No.1 Nebraska in Lincoln earlier in the day. That leaves the Badgers as the sole represented from the Big Ten conference.



Wisconsin will face No.1 Kentucky in Thursday's second national semifinal. The Aggies and No.1 Pittsburgh will play in the first semifinal at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.



"The Final Four is just so special, it is so incredible," Sheffield said. "When you've been there, every fiber of your being, you want as many of your players that are committed that decide to come here, you want them to experience that. I'm so excited that they are going to be able to experience that."

