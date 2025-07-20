How every former Wisconsin Badger performed in this year's NBA Summer League

Chucky Hepburn:



5 GP

13.5 MPG

3.8 PPG

1.0 REB

3.6 APG

0.8 SPG

0.4 BPG

27/24/83



Despite his poor stats, he didn't play badly, obviously he didn't get the shots in but he showed ability to pass and defend. I will continue to monitor his progress in the G-League 👀. pic.twitter.com/dPtYRJagl1