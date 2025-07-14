What to know about new Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball general manager Marc VandeWettering
The Wisconsin Badgers have a new general manager for the men's basketball program.
Greg Gard announced on Monday that Marc VandeWettering was promoted to fill the role atop the organization.
VandeWettering has spent the last two seasons as the chief of staff for the men's basketball program, and he has been Gard's director of basketball operations since 2017.
"He has worked tirelessly to make us better every day and has helped us navigate this new era of college basketball very successfully," Gard said in a press release. "Marc has been a central figure in our evolution as a program and has already been handling many of the personnel tasks for the last couple years. Looking to the future, I'm excited to have Marc officially elevated to this administrative role and know that he will help drive our sustained success."
VandeWettering is a graduate of UW-Madison who was a former student manager for the school.
He previously worked as the assistant director of basketball and football operations at the Big Ten, where he helped coordinate conference championship games and tournaments.
Wisconsin says his new role will focus on collaborating with Gard on "recruiting, roster management, player personnel and revenue sharing strategy" in addition to non-conference scheduling.
"Wisconsin Men's Basketball is built on a foundation of consistency, accountability, and a team-first approach — and I'm committed to helping us build on that legacy," VandeWettering said in the release. "Our focus is on sustaining the high standards of this program while continuing to evolve and position ourselves for long-term success in a changing landscape."
VandeWettering takes over at critical juncture in college sports with new NIL rules and revenue sharing going into place.
He'll be tasked with navigating the new landscape and keeping Badgers hoops at the forefront of whatever developments come next from the NCAA.