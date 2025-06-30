Wisconsin Badgers offer trio of in-state 2027 recruits after hosting basketball camps
The Wisconsin Badgers held their annual advanced and team basketball camps last weekend, welcoming some of the top recruits from the state of Wisconsin and its surrounding areas to Madison. Greg Gard and his staff were on site for both camps and handed out three scholarships to particpants.
The advanced camp teamed individual recruits up for a series of scrimmages, and the team camp pitted high school squads against each other in a tournament format.
While there was plenty of talent in Madison over the weekend, three recruits from the class of 2027 rose above the rest.
Jalen Brown, Wauwatosa West High School
Brown is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and has accumulated offers from schools like Mississippi State, West Virginia and Arizona State. Wisconsin is the latest power conference school to throw its hat in the ring for the 6-foot-4 guard.
Brown is a shifty play-maker with an excellent handle. He helped lead Wauwatosa West to its first state championship in program history this spring, and he even tied a Division II state record with seven assists in the tournament's semifinals.
Add in a sweet shooting stroke and excellent processing speed, and Brown possesses many of the key traits that great point guards have.
Deuce McDuffie, Rufus King High School (Milwaukee)
McDuffie is a name Badger fans might recognize. His father, Otto McDuffie, spent two seasons in Madison as an underclassman before transferring to the University of Milwaukee.
Deuce will now have an opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps after earning a scholarship offer from Wisconsin.
McDuffie is one of the top players in his class from Wisconsin, and his stock has been steadily rising recently. At 6-foot-6, McDuffie is a great shooter who has grown into an explosive athlete.
The Badgers are making a point to get involved early with McDuffie, becoming his third Division I offer and joining Grambling and UW-Green Bay to extend a scholarship.
Jack Kohnen, Slinger High School
Kohnen didn't participate in Wisconsin's advanced camp, instead taking part in the team camp. At 6-foot-6, Kohnen can be considered a big guard. He's got an excellent feel for the game and is a great passer.
Additionally, he's a knockdown shooter who uses his length to deflect passes and shots on the defensive side.
In addition to Wisconsin, Kohnen has received offers from high-level programs like Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette and Nebraska. He'll likely continue to earn offers from high-major schools, so expect a long and competitive recruiting process.