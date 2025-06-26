Takeaways from morning session of Wisconsin basketball's high school advanced camp
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball program hosted its annual advanced camp at the Kohl Center on Thursday. Incoming freshmen Will Garlock and Zach Kinziger have previously participated in this camp and earned offers, and this year's attendees include a mix of the Midwest's top prospects across the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes.
Campers began the day running through various drills and participated in two scrimmages before a break for lunch.
Here are the players who stood out during the morning half Wisconsin's advanced camp.
2027 guard Dooney Johnson (Milwaukee Juneau)
Johnson is a shooting guard who is listed at 6-foot-6, according to WisSports.net. He's earned a four-star rating and is currently ranked the 26th player in the 2027 class, according to On3 Sports' Industry rankings. The Badgers were early to get involved in Johnson's recruiting, but it won't be long until blue bloods come knocking on Johnson's door.
He's a true two-way player and made a point to defend the best player on his opponents' team during scrimmages. He shut down Wisconsin 2026 commit LaTrevion Fenderson and made life difficult for fellow 2027 guard Jalen Brown.
Johnson lived in passing lanes and made a few blocks while playing strong point-of-attack defense. On the offensive side, he flashed an array of impressive finishes at the rim, and he managed to get downhill at will.
Johnson, who plays for Team Herro in AAU, has the makings of an elite prospect and still has two years to grow into his body and perfect his jumper.
2027 forward Donovan Davis (Freedom)
Davis is Wisconsin's other 2027 recruit at Thursday's camp, and like Johnson, is a member of Team Herro who showed why the Badgers are in heavy pursuit.
At a listed 6-8 per WisSports.net, Davis has exceptional athleticism. He threw down an alley-oop over Zavier Zens during the opening scrimmage and consistently probed the painted area. His passing was truly impressive for a young forward, and he managed to use his length positively on defense.
2026 guard JoJo Mitchell (St. Paul Cretin-Derham Hall, Minnesota)
Mitchell, who has played for Howard Pulley in AAU, is an off-the radar standout. He caught fire from beyond the arc early, and utilized his lightning-fast first step to get downhill.
Mitchell is definitely undersized at listed at 6-2 on Hudl, though he's got many of the traits schools look for in a point guard. He was able to finish around taller defenders and held his own on the defensive end.