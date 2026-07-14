Badgers' Point Guard Owen Foxwell: 'Everyone Around me is Gonna Get Better'

Wisconsin had one of the most experienced starting point guards in the nation last fall. The grizzled, battle-tested Nick Boyd was in his sixth year of college basketball and his fifth season of on-court action.

It's difficult to replace a point guard with that kind of experience and potentially land an even more battle-hardened facilitator, but that could be exactly what the Badgers did with former South East Melbourne Phoenix standout Owen Foxwell.

Of course, all of that experience came in Australia's NBL, which is a very solid professional league but certainly quite different that the Big Ten. Still, Foxwell's five seasons of professional ball has sharpened his game, and the 22-year old looks like a complete player ahead of what's likely his lone year in Madison.

Sitting down for a video posted to Wisconsin basketball's X account, he offered a sneak peak at the Badgers' offense in 2026-27:

Number 15: Owen Foxwell



The Badger point guard arrives in Madison after starring for the South East Melbourne Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/WaVChxuldM — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 14, 2026

"Regardless of my output, numbers-wise or whatever it is, everyone around me is gonna get better," he said. "The way I play, it's easy to watch, it's easy to support and I think there's a lot to look forward to."

What Foxwell brings to the table

There's a reason Foxwell was immediately penciled in as Wisconsin's starting point guard for next season upon the Badgers flipping him from LSU. The 22-year old has a robust skillset, but passing and facilitation is right up there at the top. During his most recent season in the NBL, Foxwell averaged 4.5 assists per game.

He looks particularly comfortable facilitating in the pick-and-roll and off ball screens, the latter of which especially has become a staple of the Badgers' new high-flying offense.

"I think a lot of people are going to be really happy with how the team goes this year, none more excited than myself. It's going to be a group that Badger fans are proud to watch," Foxwell continued. "I think the unselfish nature, the defensive mindset, is going to be really eye-opening."

Foxwell can absolutely score himself; he's a career 37 percent three-point shooter across 111 career NBL games and his touch around the rim on floaters and runners is excellent. But he'll be surrounded by a strong supporting cast featuring three-point shooters galore and dynamic, mobile big men.

Thus, how proficiently and selflessly Foxwell manages to get his teammates involved is going to be absolutely crucial for the Badgers' success in 2026-27. That's why it's extremely encouraging to hear him talk about his selfless play-style and his job of making everyone around him better.