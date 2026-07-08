Ranking Each Wisconsin Basketball Newcomer's Jersey Number Choice

Wisconsin basketball welcomes a whopping eight new players to its squad in 2026-27, reloading after a senior-laden team was upset in the first round of March Madness.

The Badgers re-stocked their roster with American high schoolers, international recruits and transfer portal players alike, and now currently sit at 14 of 15 roster spots filled ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Summer practices have been underway in Madison for several weeks now, but the program just officially updated its basketball roster with jersey numbers for each newcomer.

Badgers On SI takes a look at each below, ranking them based on the overall swagger of the jersey number and how well it fits that player.

1. Point Guard Owen Foxwell — #15

Owen Foxwell | NBL

I love this choice from the former Australian pro. He wore No. 30 in the NBL, but he'll don No. 15 in Madison while running the point. I think 15 is perfect for Foxwell; it's something of a unique basketball number and he's a unique basketball player, with his old-school facilitator style at the point guard spot.

2. Forward Victory Onuetu — #6

This was Onuetu's number at Hofstra, so it's nothing new seeing the rim-running big man wear six. But I'm glad he got to keep it in Madison. It's a legendary number, of course, but everything about Onuetu is unique, from his name to his tantalizing athleticism and play-style.

3. Wing Eian Elmer — #55

Former Miami (OH) RedHawks wing Eian Elmer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is kind of a wild choice from Elmer, but I have to respect it. It's kind of a gross basketball number, but it's also a classic, worn by Dikembe Mutombo, Jason "White Chocolate" Williams and others. It's also an interesting choice considering he wore the much more normal No. 0 at Miami University.

4. Guard Jackson Ball — #9

Ball may not run the point in Madison; the staff appears to view him as a two guard at the moment. Nonetheless, he'll wear No. 9 like a Boston Celtics Rajon Rondo. I like the single digits for the guard, and he's worn single digits throughout his NBL career as well.

5. Guard Trey Autry — #0

There's just something cold about this number. I particularly like Autry in No. 0 because he looks like a sharpshooting guard who could come off the bench (or start feasibly as well) and consistently nail three-pointers, just like the last Badger to don No. 0, Braeden Carrington.

6. Forward Isaac Riddle — #11

Riddle was given the number 11 essentially upon signing with Wisconsin; this was a foregone conclusion. The Badgers have consistently had a No. 11 on the roster the past few seasons, with Jack Robison last season and Max Klesmit before that. It'll be a chance of pace to see No. 11 on a true forward, though.

7. Guard LaTrevion Fenderson — #3

Delafield (Wis.) St John's NW Academics wing LaTrevion Fenderson committed to the Wisconsin Badgers in August 2024. | LaTrevion Fenderson

Three is obviously an iconic basketball number (Allen Iverson, Dwayne Wade, Chris Paul). I'm just not so sure we'll see Fenderson in action this season.

8. Guard Josh Manchester — #2

Again, 2 is a classic guard number but I see Manchester at the bottom of the bench this season. That just makes it harder to get excited, but it's still a solid choice from the Mount Horeb native.