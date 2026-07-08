Ranking Each Wisconsin Basketball Newcomer's Jersey Number Choice
Wisconsin basketball welcomes a whopping eight new players to its squad in 2026-27, reloading after a senior-laden team was upset in the first round of March Madness.
The Badgers re-stocked their roster with American high schoolers, international recruits and transfer portal players alike, and now currently sit at 14 of 15 roster spots filled ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
Summer practices have been underway in Madison for several weeks now, but the program just officially updated its basketball roster with jersey numbers for each newcomer.
Badgers On SI takes a look at each below, ranking them based on the overall swagger of the jersey number and how well it fits that player.
1. Point Guard Owen Foxwell — #15
I love this choice from the former Australian pro. He wore No. 30 in the NBL, but he'll don No. 15 in Madison while running the point. I think 15 is perfect for Foxwell; it's something of a unique basketball number and he's a unique basketball player, with his old-school facilitator style at the point guard spot.
2. Forward Victory Onuetu — #6
This was Onuetu's number at Hofstra, so it's nothing new seeing the rim-running big man wear six. But I'm glad he got to keep it in Madison. It's a legendary number, of course, but everything about Onuetu is unique, from his name to his tantalizing athleticism and play-style.
3. Wing Eian Elmer — #55
This is kind of a wild choice from Elmer, but I have to respect it. It's kind of a gross basketball number, but it's also a classic, worn by Dikembe Mutombo, Jason "White Chocolate" Williams and others. It's also an interesting choice considering he wore the much more normal No. 0 at Miami University.
4. Guard Jackson Ball — #9
Ball may not run the point in Madison; the staff appears to view him as a two guard at the moment. Nonetheless, he'll wear No. 9 like a Boston Celtics Rajon Rondo. I like the single digits for the guard, and he's worn single digits throughout his NBL career as well.
5. Guard Trey Autry — #0
There's just something cold about this number. I particularly like Autry in No. 0 because he looks like a sharpshooting guard who could come off the bench (or start feasibly as well) and consistently nail three-pointers, just like the last Badger to don No. 0, Braeden Carrington.
6. Forward Isaac Riddle — #11
Riddle was given the number 11 essentially upon signing with Wisconsin; this was a foregone conclusion. The Badgers have consistently had a No. 11 on the roster the past few seasons, with Jack Robison last season and Max Klesmit before that. It'll be a chance of pace to see No. 11 on a true forward, though.
7. Guard LaTrevion Fenderson — #3
Three is obviously an iconic basketball number (Allen Iverson, Dwayne Wade, Chris Paul). I'm just not so sure we'll see Fenderson in action this season.
8. Guard Josh Manchester — #2
Again, 2 is a classic guard number but I see Manchester at the bottom of the bench this season. That just makes it harder to get excited, but it's still a solid choice from the Mount Horeb native.
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Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.Follow seamus_rohrer