Badger Basketball Exit Meetings: Nick Boyd leaves as a Badger legend

Nick Boyd is fresh off a productive NBA Combine and looking to hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft. That isn’t a possibility if not for the season he had at Wisconsin. The San Diego State transfer was everything and more than Badger fans hoped for, and it likely earned him a chance at the next level.

Ahead of finding out Boyd’s next step, here’s some analysis on his final collegiate season.

2025-26 stats (31.9 minutes per game)

20.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.0 APG | 48% FG, 36.5% 3-pt, 83% FT

2025-26 High

Picking a game or two to address the highs of Boyd’s season feels next to impossible. Having a point guard who averages 20 points per game and engages with his fans at every opportunity, even just for a season, was not a luxury any Badger fan will be soon to forget.

I’ve decided to single in on the Big Ten Tournament win over Illinois to try to best capture the Boyd experience. In typical fashion, he was involved in some on-court chatter almost immediately, as Kylan Boswell got in his face to exchange words. Unsurprisingly, Boyd loved every bit of it and matched Boswell’s energy, kicking off arguably the best game of his college career.

Not that Boyd ever needed extra motivation to take a game over, that’s exactly what he did. En route to a career-high 38 points, he showed off the total package offensively. Against one of the biggest teams in the country, he had spectacular finishes around the rim, exploded with his quickness for buckets in transition and hit a couple threes, despite a subpar shooting day from downtown.

The ability to take over the game as a scorer is what was always most obvious, but his six assists and three steals in the game highlighted his ability to do whatever it took for Wisconsin to win games. Trying to describe everything Boyd did in this game requires an article far longer than this one, but that perfectly encapsulates the season he had.

After Wisconsin won the lottery with John Tonje in the portal for the 2024-25 season, it was unfair to bank on replicating that success. 20 points per game is about as good as you’re going to get replacing an All-American, and that’s exactly what Boyd provided.

Boyd played in a Final Four early in his career, and while the March run was unfortunately short-lived in his lone year at Wisconsin, he was an unforgettable Badger.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

2025-26 Low

As difficult as it was to pick one game as Boyd’s peak, it’s equally as difficult to identify a low point. On three occasions, he scored 11 points in a game, which was his lowest scoring output of the season. Boyd’s consistency, scoring in double-figures in every single game this season, was huge for Wisconsin.

The only drawback to Boyd’s game was his tendency to get too sped up at times. This was a problem that did not come as a surprise to most. When a guy as quick and intense as Boyd gets an opportunity in a high-octane offense, in a year he wants to prove he’s pro-ready, things are bound to get out of control at times.

Especially early in the season, there were stretches where it felt like Boyd wanted so badly to take over the game that he spiraled and had some sloppy turnovers or forced low-percentage looks. He grew out of the habit for the most part, but there were still stretches even through the final buzzer of the NCAA Tournament loss where he simply needed to slow down.

Slowing a guy like Boyd down is easier said than done, and as Gard shared with the media, he was one of those guys where you have to let him take some “wild” shots and make mistakes. If he’s going to give you 20 points per game, you have to live with the occasional pull-up three in transition when you have numbers and so on.

When reflecting on Boyd’s season, those moments of making questionable decisions or getting overzealous are what felt like the lows, but in reality, they came because of the plays he made to build that confidence. It wasn’t a perfect season by any means, but given his heroics, there weren’t too many lows to choose from.

Final grade: A+

The only player on the team to receive the highest-possible grade, and with what I feel is good reason. It presumably took a decent number to get him to Madison, given the programs involved in his recruitment, but it was worth any penny. Any time you lose an All-American and can replace him with an all-league 20 point per game scorer, you’ll take it.

Wisconsin needed a true point guard and an emotional leader, and that’s exactly what Boyd brought. The cherry on top was just how much he loved the experience. The only player in recent memory who comes to mind as being as involved with the Kohl Center crowd is Brad Davison, and I’m sure those two would love to argue that topic. Regardless, it was a magical season from the senior point guard, not to be soon forgotten.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) dribbles against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

What’s next?

As is the case with the other players exhausting eligibility, it’s waiting time for Boyd. He helped his case with a strong NBA Combine, showing off his speed and playing well in some of the scrimmages. He backed down from absolutely nobody and dominated games all season. He’d be an old rookie, there’s no dodging that, but there’s no doubt in my mind that he can compete in the NBA, and I think he’s done enough to at least get a shot.