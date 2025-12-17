Wisconsin Badgers pursued Villanova star in transfer portal that could've changed season outlook

The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had the start they had hoped for in the 2025-26 season.

Roughly a third of the way through the regular season, the Badgers have gone 1-3 in Quad 1+2 games, and all three losses have come by double digits. Joe Lunardi has even projected Wisconsin out of the NCAA Tournament field.

That makes Friday's Quad 1 matchup with Villanova all the more important.

A subplot to Friday's critical matchup was revealed this week, as Greg Gard said the Badgers pursued one of Villanova's starting forwards, who could have erased Wisconsin's frontcourt shortcomings.

Badgers "tried to mess with" Villanova star Duke Brennan in transfer portal

When Wisconsin has been defeated, they've been out-rebounded and out-hustled. Those two facets are something Villanova center Duke Brennan excels in.

For a significant portion of the young season, Brennan led the country in rebounds.

72 rebounds in five games for Villanova’s Duke Brennan.



Leading the nation. https://t.co/Jsa41unc4h — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 20, 2025

He has since settled into a stat line of 12.1 points and 11.7 rebounds across 26.2 minutes per game, while shooting 62.9 percent from the field.

Brennan entered the transfer portal last offseason after starting 55 games across two seasons with Grand Canyon and had plenty of suitors.

The Badgers were never reported as in contact with Brennan, but Gard said they did take a swing at the standout center aptly named "Mr. Double Double."

"We tried to mess with Duke Brennan in the portal," Gard said.

The head coach praised Brennan further in his weekly radio show, calling him "one of the prized big men in the portal."

Despite his lack of three-point shot, it's easy to see how Brennan could have fit and bolstered this Wisconsin Badgers roster.

His intensity and never-ending motor serves as a tone setter. He won't overwhelm you with his athleticism or size at 6-foot-10, 250-pounds, but he's a crafty veteran who knows how to position himself in the post and works his tail off on the glass.

That's an attitude the Badgers could use.

"It's not the physicality, I don't think it was the physicality," Gard said of the Nebraska loss. "It's all about playing harder. And when you don't play hard, it looks like you're not physical."

Beyond the effort Brennan provides, his fit next to Nolan Winter in the frontcourt would have been quite intriguing.

Winter, who Gard called more of a natural four earlier in the season, is averaging 12.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Double trouble



Nolan notched his Big Ten leading fifth double-double yesterday while AB collected his first career double-double pic.twitter.com/WY5mjbFfl3 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 7, 2025

Wisconsin has opted to start Winter at the four in each of its last three games, sliding Aleksas Bieliauskas into the first unit in place of Austin Rapp.

Bieliauskas has shown strong flashes, and the Badgers have benefitted from the size and interior presence of the Lithuanian freshman.

The growth that Aleksas Bieliauskas has shown in nine games is truly exciting.



I was skeptical early on, but #Badgers have something there for sure. Just a good ball player. — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) December 11, 2025

Brennan has both of those impacts, in addition to being a more experienced and well-rounded player.

While we'll never know how Wisconsin could have looked with Duke Brennan on the roster, he stands at the center of an important challenge the Badgers face Friday: Matching the effort of a high-level opponent away from the Kohl Center.

