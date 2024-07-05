Badgers' Serah Williams named to Team USA's 3x3 Nations League team
The Badgers women's basketball team and forward Serah Williams got some good news on Friday as Williams was named to Team USA's 3x3 Women's Nations League squad, which will compete at the FIBA Nationals League Americas Conference from July 22-28 in Mexico City.
That means Williams, a rising junior, has recovered from meniscus surgery she underwent to repair an injury suffered during the Badgers' loss to St. Louis in the WNIT back in April.
Before the injury, Williams played in 30 games for Wisconsin, starting 29 and averaging a team-leading 17.4 points per game along with 10.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. That included a stretch in which Williams set a Big Ten record with 17 consecutive double-doubles.
The breakout season earned Williams several honors, including the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award as well as selections to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team, All-Big Ten First Team and the Big Ten All-Academic Team. Williams was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2022-23, as well.
Training camp for Team USA begins later this month in Phoenix during WNBA All-Star weekend and includes an exhibition against Team WNBA on July 19. After that, the team heads to Mexico City.
The 3x3 competition looks slightly different than your typical five-on-five basketball action. The games are 10 minutes in length with a 12-second shot clock and are played on a half court. Play is continuous with teams clearing the ball following a made shot, defensive rebound or steal.
Field goals are worth one point and shots beyond the 3-point arc are worth two points, and the first team to score 21 points is victorious — or, if time expires, the leading team wins.
You can find more information about the event as well as the schedule here.