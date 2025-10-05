Wisconsin Badgers offensive line changes didn’t solve blocking issues against Michigan
The Wisconsin Badgers used their fifth different offensive line arrangement in as many games Saturday in Ann Arbor, having Davis Heinzen make his first collegiate appearance at center while sliding Kerry Kodanko over to right guard. Riley Mahlman, Joe Brunner and Emerson Mandell filled the other three positions from left to right.
Still battling through injuries, namely to Jake Renfro, and searching for their best group of five, the Badgers got off to a hot start against Michigan before slowing up in the second half.
According to Pro Football Focus's player grades, Wisconsin's offensive line struggled.
Bottom five PFF graded offensive players (min. 15 snaps)
5.) Kerry Kodanko 53.1
4.) Hunter Simmons 51.7
3.) Tucker Ashcraft 50.1
2.) Davis Heinzen 48.4
1.) Emerson Mandell 38.9
Mandell finds himself in the bottom five for the second time in four games since moving to right tackle, though it's worth noting he graded out above average in the other two contests. The redshirt freshman allowed four pressures, three quarterback hits and a sack against Michigan.
His 4.9 pass blocking grade was the sixth worst of any FBS offensive lineman who played 30 or more snaps.
Tucker Ashcraft made his 2025 debut but looked rusty in 15 snaps, allowing a quarterback pressure and going targetless on five routes run.
Simmons appearance is a bit of a surprise, though he did underwhelm statistically. Nearly all of his production came from near of behind the line of scrimmage. 21 of his 25 completions were thrown nine yards or shorter.
Top Five Graded Offensive Players (min. 15 snaps)
5: Joe Brunner 57.1
4.) Chris Brooks 60.1
3.) Trech Kekahuna 63.7
2.) Dilin Jones 65.7
1.) Vinny Anthony 75.1
Anthony being the clear best player is no surprise. The wideout accounted for almost 55 percent of Wisconsin's receiving yards and exactly half of the completions. He served as a security blanket for Simmons and was consistently open.
Jones turned in his second best rushing performance of the season, and played a critical role in the Badgers opening drive -- which is where 29 of his 71 rushing yards came. He posted his first rush of at least 15 yards, scampering for 16 on Wisconsin's second drive. He rushed seven times for 17 yards after the Badgers' second offensive possessions.