Wisconsin football merry-go-round OL crushing the offense
Only three FBS college football teams are scoring fewer points than the Wisconsin Badgers. Scoring a mere 13.3 points per game, the Wisconsin football offense, apart from one 42-point outburst against Middle Tennessee, does not have anything to hang its hat on after seven games.
Any way you measure it, the first year under offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been a disappointment. Among 136 teams in the FBS, Wisconsin ranks 132nd in points per play, 131st in yards per game, and 128th in yards per play. The Badgers are sub-100 in yards on a per-game and per-play basis through the air and on the ground.
Although the issues on Grimes' side of the ball run deep, they start up front.
Wisconsin football offensive line has only two starts together
Wisconsin's offensive line woes date back to April. When presumed starting left tackle Kevin Heywood tore his ACL, it started a waterfall effect that has since put the entire unit in disarray. After Grimes, head coach Luke Fickell, and position coach AJ Blazek were unsatisfied with their replacement options in spring, they went to the transfer portal, plucking out Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Davis Heinzen.
Heinzen played nearly every snap as the first team offense's left tackle during fall training camp. A disappointing performance in Week 1, however, sent him back to the sidelines as Miami (OH) Redhawks edge rusher Adam Trick recorded a career-high two sacks.
To replace Heinzen in Week 2, Blazek flipped Riley Mahlman, who had been UW's preferred starting right tackle since before Fickell arrived in Madison, to the left side. That led Emerson Mandell to fill in at right tackle, creating another hole at right guard. Redshirt freshman Colin Cubberly stepped up there, but an injury to center Jake Renfro led to graduate student Kerry Kodanko getting his first career start.
Wisconsin has not had many opportunities to "get right" since then. In seven games, the Badgers have started six different configurations on the offensive line. Last week, against the Ohio State Buckeyes, was the first time all season that UW started the same five on the offensive line as it had the week prior.
There is something to be said for the need for continuity on the offensive line, but there is something else to be said that, with the same starters against Ohio State and the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Wisconsin football offense twice failed to score a single point.