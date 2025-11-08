Wisconsin Badgers freshman considering redshirting 2025-26 season
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers Men's Basketball team cruised to a 97-72 victory over Northern Illinois on Friday night.
The lopsided nature of the contest allowed head coach Greg Gard to empty his bench in the closing minutes.
But, as Wisconsin's reserves and young players filed onto the court, one Badger remained seated.
Freshman Zach Kinzinger is considering redshirting the 2025-26 season
Every player except Kinziger has seen the floor in both games to start the 2025-26 season.
Following Friday's win, Gard offered a bit of clarity on Kinziger's surprising absence.
"Zach came to me probably a week ago and we talked about it, and he's contemplating it." Gard said of Kinziger's potential to redshirt.
In the new era of college sports, players often redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility and seek out a better opportunity through the transfer portal.
Kinziger, however, is in Madison for the long haul.
Said Gard, "(Kinziger) wants to get his degree from Wisconsin, he wants to contribute at a high level, but he knows he's got experienced and older guys in front of him that, quite frankly, are older and more experienced, and they have a head start."
The freshman from De Pere, Wisconsin, played one minute across the Badgers pair of exhibition contests. The moment he appears in a regular-season game, Kinziger beomes ineligible for a redshirt.
It's for that reason Gard and Kinziger likely won't make an intent to redshirt official, as an injury to a key backcourt player could move Kinziger into the rotation.
But the focus is on the future, and the possible impact Kinziger could make down the road.
Gard said he belives that Kinziger will be an integral part of the Badgers program in the coming years, and he pointed out the benefits of a redshirt season, and how Wisconsin has taken advantage in the past.
"Giving young men an opportunity even though we're in a changing landscape, it's made us who we are. We've had a lot of really, really good players redshirt. Of course you're going to be better at 23 than you are at 18."
The 6-foot-3 guard, who Gard reiterated was committed to the Badgers long-term, could be the next player to take a redhsirt year before growing into an excellent player.
For now, though, Kinziger will have to prioritize individual growth and development. And with having guards like John Blackwell and Nick Boyd as mentors, he'll have plenty to pick up on.
Because, as Gard told Kinziger, "Your best teacher, best experience this year has been being eyed up, nose-to-nose with Nick Boyd every day."