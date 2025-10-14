Wisconsin Badgers basketball sees transfer wing as secret key to success this season
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball program brought in nine new players this offseason.
A four-player freshman class that included a pair of exciting international recruits drew plenty of excitement, and transfers like Nick Boyd, Andrew Rohde and Austin Rapp generated buzz for their anticipated placement in the starting lineup.
In the background of Wisconsin's eventful offseason came Braeden Carrington in the transfer portal.
At first glance, it's easy to gloss over Carrington's potential value. After all, the rising senior wing had averaged fewer than eight points while shooting 35 percent from the field during the 2024-25 campaign for Tulsa.
But as the season approaches, his importance to the Badgers has become a poorly kept secret. After being overlooked, the Minnesota native is ready to make a winning impact at Wisconsin.
Once an afterthought, Carrington is set for significant role
Before going 13-20 at Tulsa last year, Carrington spent a pair of seasons at Minnesota when the Golden Gophers went a combined 28-37 overall and just 11-28 in conference play.
When Carrington entered the portal this spring, he did so with the intent of landing at a winning program.
He made it clear he didn't plan on riding the coattails of the team. He wanted to do whatever it took to make the most of his senior season.
"I’ve been hurt quite a bit in my three years, so I kind of became more grateful for the times that I am playing and knowing that if I’m not going to give it my all, then I’m just wasting my time," Carrington said Monday at local media day. "I’m not going to quit on the team, ever. I’m going to do all the things I need to do. Dirty work, whatever it is. Getting on the floor, rebounding."
Adding a player with Carrington's mentality makes plenty of sense for a program that just lost two players in Carter Gilmore and Kamari McGee who excelled in that department.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers basketball just barely sneaks into AP Top 25 preseason poll
But unlike some of his past stops, Carrington won't be the only player on the floor willing to get dirty. That's something many others on the Badgers rosters are no stranger to.
Since stepping on campus, Carrington's eyes have been opened by Wisconsin's eagerness to fly around the court and do the little things that can win basketball games.
"It's like you're finally competing with guys that have the same goals as you." Carrington said. "Before, everybody looked at me and they were like, 'OK, you're going to do it, so I don't need to.' But, here, everybody has that mentality. We've got [the mentality of] 'If you’re doing it, then we’re all going to do it,' and that’s what’s going to help us win."
Carrington's Badgers teammates have taken notice of his ability to fit in and potentially play a big role once the season rolls around.
Virginia transfer Andrew Rohde, who's expected to be part of the starting lineup, said he thinks Carrington will be "one of the keys" for Wisconsin.
"He's just one of those guys that you can trust," Rohde said. " When I see him, I know he's going to be in the spots that he's supposed to be."
It's a part of the importance Carrington places on consistency. He says that's what keeps teams from falling apart during the gauntlet that is playing in the Big Ten.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers basketball picked to finish outside Top 5 in Big Ten this season
Beyond the intelligence and wherewithal to be in the right spot at the right time, Carrington has proved himself as a reliable option on both ends of the floor — something that's caught the eyes of star guard John Blackwell.
"[Carrington] has been solid all around," Blackwell said. "He just knocks down shots, plays tremendous defense, offensive rebounds..."
Blackwell cut himself off there. Then, with a smile, he delivered a line that exemplifies Carrington's role as an unheralded player that could impact winning.
"I don't want to spill too much," Blackwell said. "I don't want him too high on guys scouting reports."