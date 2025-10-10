Greg Gard plans to sign Wisconsin Badgers basketball recruits to long-term contracts
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach Greg Gard talked with media for over 30 minutes during Thursday's Big Ten Basketball Media Day.
With ample time to answer questions regarding a variety of topics, the conversation, naturally, flowed into larger talks of the transfer portal and the new era of college basketball.
"You used to be able to forecast out and move players through their grades and their classes, so to speak," Gard said. "That's an unrealistic view of what this is really like. It's every year, how can we put the best team together?"
Often, that means looking to the transfer portal, where plug-and-play players from all five positions are abundant. Sometimes, a look overseas makes sense, nabbing a young player that may have more experience than a typical U.S. high schooler.
It's tough to find high school prospects who can produce in Year 1, much less stick around for long enough to properly develop.
That proverbial tug-of-war Gard and his staff are experiencing has resulted in near-daily conversations. Doing so with a 15-player roster limit blends the line of conversation and argument.
Wanting to continue to recruit domestically and retain players year over year, Gard and Wisconsin have come up with a solution.
Multi-year contracts are coming soon
The Badgers have landed commitments from two players in the class of 2026: Australian guard Jackson Ball and Racine native LaTrevion Fenderson.
Though Gard didn't explicitly say they'll be the first to sign multi-year contracts as freshmen, the deals will be implemented soon.
"We're in the process of assigning [incoming freshman high school recruits] to multi-year contracts," Gard said. "To tell them that we're committed to them, we're not going to throw them out after one year, right? We want to commit to your development."
The deals would offer incoming recruits a strong sense of commitment from the staff and program, while the program receives a much-needed level of stability.
But it runs deeper than that. It's hard for a program to maintain an identity and build chemistry without that continuity to make a team better than the sum of its parts.
That's why in an era of college basketball riddled with uncertainty, Gard is looking to break the trend.
"We don't want this to be a one-stop, just a layover," he said. "If we're coming after you, we want you here. It's for the long haul."