Badgers women's basketball schedule set for 2024-25 season
The Badgers women's basketball schedule is officially set for the 2024-25 season.
The Big Ten released its schedule for the season on Thursday, completing the final piece of the scheduling puzzle for the Badgers. Big Ten play begins at home on Dec. 8 against Rutgers.
It's an 18-game conference schedule overall for Wisconsin with only one repeat opponent — border rival Minnesota. The Badgers will host the Gophers on Dec. 31 and visit Minneapolis on Jan. 26.
It's also the first time that new Big Ten additions Oregon, Washington, Southern Cal and UCLA will be on the conference schedule. Wisconsin will visit Oregon and Washington for back-to-back games on Jan. 4 and 7, and the Badgers will host Southern Cal and UCLA on Feb. 5 and 26, respectively.
The conference slate closes on March 2 with a game against Iowa.
Take a look at the Badgers' full schedule below:
Badgers women's basketball schedule
- Oct. 29: vs. Wis.-Stevens Point (exhibition)
- Nov. 5: vs. Wright State
- Nov. 10: vs. Georgetown
- Nov. 13: at South Dakota State
- Nov. 17: vs. Milwaukee
- Nov. 21: vs. UIC
- Nov. 23: vs. Omaha
- Nov. 28: vs. San Diego State (Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico)
- Nov. 29: vs. Providence (Cancun Challenge)
- Nov. 30: vs. VCU (Cancun Challenge)
- Dec. 8: vs. Rutgers
- Dec. 11: at Butler
- Dec. 20: vs. Albany
- Dec. 28: at Indiana
- Dec. 31: vs. Minnesota
- Jan. 4: at Oregon
- Jan. 7: at Washington
- Jan. 11: vs. Maryland
- Jan. 16: vs. Ohio State
- Jan. 20: at Nebraska
- Jan. 26: at Minnesota
- Jan. 29: vs. Michigan
- Feb. 2: at Purdue
- Feb. 5: vs. Southern Cal
- Feb. 9: vs. Illinois
- Feb. 12: at Michigan State
- Feb. 16: at Penn State
- Feb. 23: vs. Northwestern
- Feb. 26: vs. UCLA
- March 2: at Iowa