Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey schedules early-season exhibition
Shortly after the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team officially opens its season, it will host an exhibition on home ice. It continues a recent trend of early tune-up matches for UW.
Next month, Wisconsin will play an exhibition in the month of October for the third time in the past five years. Head coach Mike Hastings took his team to Nebraska for a tune-up session with the Omaha Mavericks before last season. Wisconsin met the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs (roughly) halfway in Chippewa Falls for a matchup of old WCHA rivals ahead of the 2021-22 season.
The pattern of October exhibitions is becoming familiar to fans, and the upcoming opponent certainly is.
Wisconsin Hockey announces exhibition with U.S. Under-18 Team
In a release, Wisconsin announced it would host the U.S. Under-18 Team inside the Kohl Center on Thursday, October 9th. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.
The U.S. Under-18 Team, part of the U.S. National Team Development Team Program, is comprised of several of the nation's top high school-aged prospects and is a frequent exhibition opponent of NCAA Division I programs. With the upcoming matchup, UW will have hosted the U18 team in four of the last five and seven of the last nine seasons.
The U.S. U18 team has gotten the better of the Badgers as of late, emerging victorious in each of the last three matchups, including a 6-5 victory over Wisconsin last March.
Two current members of the Wisconsin men's hockey team have experience playing for the U.S. U18 team. Sophomore defenseman Logan Hensler helped the Americans capture a silver medal at the 2024 Under-18 Men's World Championship. Junior defenseman Zach Schulz captained Team USA to a gold medal at the 2023 World Championship.
Wisconsin opens its season on the road against the Lindenwood Lions in a two-game series the weekend of October 3rd. Following the exhibition, the Badgers' official home-opening series is scheduled for October 16th and 17th against the Minnesota State Mavericks–Hastings' former program.