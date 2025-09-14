Wisconsin football alum: 'most embarrassing time ever to be a Badgers fan'
Much like the year prior, the Wisconsin Badgers were on the losing end of a non-conference matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. When Wisconsin scheduled this home-and-home series six years ago, the 42-10 and 38-14 losses were likely close to the worst-case scenario imagined for a matchup that would have been challenging for any college football team.
Although Wisconsin struggled against Alabama in each of the past two seasons, similar struggles have not been exclusive to head coach Luke Fickell's tenure in Madison. The Badgers have played a high-major college football program as part of their non-conference slate each of the past five regular seasons and came away from each of those matchups empty-handed. The last time Wisconsin had a marquee non-conference win (bowl games aside) was in 2016 against the LSU Tigers (you could, however, quibble over UW's win over the BYU Cougars in 2017)
College football remains a "what have you done for me lately" proposition and it is easy to paint over that recent history. Some Wisconsin football alumni saw Saturday's loss as part of a larger problem in the program.
Wisconsin Badgers football alumni lament "basic" struggles against Alabama
The day started on a hopeful note prior to kickoff for some former Badgers. Linebacker Vince Biegel posted a highlight montage and wide receiver Quintez Cephus shared a simple "Roll Badge!" message.
As a 0-0 game quickly turned into a 7-0 game, and then a 14-0 game, and a 28-0 game after just one play in the second half, Wisconsin needed any way to get back into it. A kick return brought to the house for six got some Badgers football alumni hopeful for a way to claw back into the game.
As it became clear however, that UW's comeback bid would be quickly snuffed out by Alabama, that renewed hope turned to some resignation to the impending blowout loss.
Former Wisconsin football OL says its 'the most embarrassing time ever to be a Badgers fan'
As the clock wound ever closer to zero, those former Badgers tried to look ahead to the rest of the season. Biegel encouraged fans to "stay positive," reminding them that Fickell should be judged on how he fares against conference foes.
Former offensive lineman Jake Maxwell took another route, adding some punchy commentary on Fickell's recruiting classes before making the proclamation that "this is the most embarrassing time ever to be a Badgers fan."