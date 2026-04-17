Five Plays That Show What Trey Autry Brings to the Badgers

Wisconsin made a late-night transfer portal splash on Thursday, landing George Washington guard Trey Autry for its first addition of transfer portal season.

On paper, Autry is an experienced guard with three full seasons at the Atlantic 10 level under his belt, including two years as a full-time starter. He also knocked down 39 percent of his threes in each of the past two seasons, averaging 4.9 and 6.4 shots from beyond the arc, respectively.

What does the tape say about Autry's game and what he could bring to Madison? Below, we take a look at five plays that illustrate the guard's play-style.

Three-Point Shooting

You don't need video proof to confirm Autry is a good three-point shooter given his stellar numbers from downtown the past two seasons and really, throughout his entire career. Still, this play exemplifies his sweet stroke from long range.

This is a tough shot. It's deep and pretty well-contested. But Autry has no hesitation, pulling it as soon as he receives the pass with a hand in his face. That's what a stone-cold three-point shooter looks like.

Tough Shot-Making

That last three was a tough shot, but it was in rhythm. This is a different story. Autry comes off a screen but is then face-to-face with the 7-foot-1 Amaël L'Etang.

The center contests the shot perfectly; any more contact, or any less room he gave Autry to land, and it would've been a foul. Rewatching the clip, it's unbelievable Autry even got the shot off with how strong the contest was and how high he had to release it. Again, this is a pure shooter we're dealing with.

Tough Finishes

Autry is a tremendous three-point shooter, and the majority of his shots come from distance. But that doesn't mean he can't take it to the rack every once in a while.

Here, the guard receives the pass on the perimeter and is open for the three, but instead feels the open space and drives into the lane. He proceeds to execute a sweet layup through contact, notching the hoop and the harm. Autry doesn't drive like this as often, but it's crucial that it's a part of his wheelhouse, as defenders can't over-commit to defending the three.

Athleticism

Many of Autry's tough shots and tough finishes can be attributed to his athleticism. Again, with a long-range sniper type of player, you may not think much of Autry's bounce and ability to take it to the rack. Think again.

A three-point shooter that can also rock the rim like this is extremely valuable, because again, it forces defenses to account for multiple aspects of his game. You can't thrive in the Big Ten as a one-trick pony, and Autry thoroughly dispels that notion through plays like this.

Experience

When you sign a player like Autry, who's played in 100 games and started 68 in one of the better high-major conferences, you're getting a high basketball IQ and someone who understands the game quite well. The Badgers have prioritized experience and maturity as of late, and Autry has that in spades.

Of course, not only a grizzled upperclassmen guard can make this play. But this steal-and-slam illustrates how Autry sees the court well and plays with good instincts, a very appealing aspect of his skillset.