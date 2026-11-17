MADISON, Wis. - There's something about holiday tournaments that makes the University of Wisconsin thrive.

The Badgers are 33-14 (.702) in November tournament games since 2005 and have won nine of their last 11. That includes hoisting championship trophies following the 2021 Maui Invitational, the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, and the 2024 Greenbrier Tip-Off.

Wisconsin heads back to The Bahamas for the third time this week to compete in the Baha Mar Championship for the first time. UW begins play Thursday against Seton Hall and will play either Murray State or North Carolina State on Friday.

Here's a look at the three teams in the field.

Nov 9, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Roddie Anderson (23) drives against Charlotte 49ers guard Keyshuan Tillery (11) during the second half at Palestra. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seton Hall Pirates

Conference: Big East

Head coach: Shaheen Holloway (Fifth Season)

Record: 3-1 (Defeated Saint Peter's (66-42), Defeated LIU (67-60), Defeated Charlotte (68-62), loss at No.16 Alabama (82-76).

Team Stats: The Pirates have been stellar defensively, allowing 61.5 points per game and registering at least seven steals in all four games. Seton Hall has played lower-possession games, ranking 300th in KenPom in adjusted tempo (67.8 possessions per 40 minutes). That pace held an up-tempo Alabama team well under its 102.0 points per game average. Like Wisconsin, Seton Hall is still searching for a consistent offensive rhythm. With 13 new players on the roster, the Pirates are averaging 69.3 points per game and rank 133rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Ken Pom.

Key Standouts: Guard Roddie Anderson III leads the team in scoring (13.2). Guard Elijah Fisher (5.5) and forward Devin Williams (5.0) are the team's top two rebounders. Forward Illy Dolinski recorded season highs in points (15), made field goals (6), attempts (7), rebounds (5), and minutes (16) against Alabama.

Series history vs. Wisconsin: First Meeting

Xavier Musketeers forward Tre Carroll (12) and Murray State Racers guard Brayden Shorter (34) collide in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and Murray State Racers, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Racers won 75-70. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Murray State Racers

Conference: Missouri Valley

Head coach: Ryan Miller (Second Season)

Record: 4-0 (Defeated Tennessee State (94–64) in Sioux Falls, S.D., Northwestern State (93–71), Alcorn State (94–57), and Texas Southern (99–78)).

Team Stats: Pick to win the MVC in the league’s preseason poll, Murray State has opened the season with four victories for the first time since 2011-12. The Racers rank 23rd nationally in scoring offense (95.0 ppg), tied for 112th in scoring defense (67.5), and are 19th in forced turnovers (19.0 per game). Ranked in the 80s in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, the Racers live up to their name by playing with the seventh-fastest adjusted tempo in the country (74.9 possessions per 40 minutes). The tempo has led to an abundance of free throws, as Murray State has gotten to the line 24 or more times in each game.

Key Standouts: Brayden Shorter has made at least seven three-pointers in two games this year, and he leads the NCAA in three-pointers per game (5.75). He averaged 20.0 points with 12 three-pointers in the Racers' last two wins. Roman Domon has four double-digit scoring games to open the season, including tying a career-high with 29 points on Nov. 10 against Alcorn State.

Series history vs. Wisconsin: First Meeting



Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) drives to the basket defended by Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) during the second half at Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Conference: ACC

Head coach: Justin Gainey (First Season)

Record: 4-0 (Defeated Campbell (83–64), East Tennessee State (77–63), Presbyterian (94–60), and Troy (81–62)).

Team Stats: The Wolfpack are scoring 83.8 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range. The Wolfpack's size helps them rank 14th in the country in offensive rebound rate (42.1 percent), 44th in the country in rebounding margin (+11), and in limiting opponents to 62.3 points per game.

Key Standouts: Fifth-year forward Ven-Allen Lubin leads the team with 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game on 64.9 percent shooting after spending last season at North Carolina. He has three double-doubles in four games. Sophomore guard Preston Edmead averages 6.5 assists per game and played with UW forward Victory Onuetu at Hofstra last season.

Series history vs. Wisconsin: Badgers lead 3-1