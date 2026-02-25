Former Wisconsin Badgers Forward Micah Potter Scores NBA Career-High Against Joel Embiid and 76ers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Micah Potter is making best out of a bad situation with the Indiana Pacers.

The former Wisconsin Badgers forward signed with Indiana earlier this season as the Pacers deal with significant injuries, and the team has the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

It has allowed him to earn significant playing time on an otherwise struggling team, and he's taking full advantage.

Tuesday night against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, Potter put up a career-high 23 points in only 23 minutes.

Can't stop Micah Potter! The @pacers center came off the bench and scored a career-high vs. Joel Embiid and the Sixers. 💪 pic.twitter.com/U53anhfIbm — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 25, 2026

He was the Pacers' leading scorer, despite coming off of the bench. He hit nine of his 11 shot attempts, including three-of-five from deep.

His ability to stretch the floor at 6-foot-9 created matchup trouble for the 76ers and Embiid, who had to balance rim protection with stepping out to the three-point line to defend him.

Potter was hot from the start, putting up 17 points in the first half alone.

The problem was, his team struggled to consistently stop Philadelphia on defense. Indiana scored 114 points but gave up 135 in the blowout loss.

Embiid got the better of Potter a few times on that end, as the size mismatch proved to be troublesome for the UW alumnus.

Micah Potter CAREER-HIGH 23 Points, 3 Assists, 9/11 FG full highlight vs 76ers I 25-26 NBA Season pic.twitter.com/Y0ypFzwV7k — Hoops Showtime (@HoopsShowtime12) February 25, 2026

He was a key part of the 2019-20 Badgers team that was regular season co-champions of the Big Ten, after a controversial delay in his eligibility after transferring in from Ohio State.

Potter had a full season at Wisconsin for the 2020-21 season before entering the NBA Draft and going undrafted.

The Pacers are his third NBA team after spending time with the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz. He has played on several G-League teams in between.

If he keeps putting up strong numbers in Indiana, he'll get some additional looks this offseason with a chance to earn a bigger role on a better team in the future.