Former Wisconsin Badgers Star John Tonje Gets New NBA Contract After 10-Day Deal Expires

Former Wisconsin Badger and 2025 2nd-Team All-American John Tonje's precarious NBA contract situation has been resolved.

Tonje signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics on Sunday, immediately after the rookie's 10-day NBA deal with the team expired.

We have signed John Tonje to a two-way contract ☘️ pic.twitter.com/7KeEGX7N1H — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 1, 2026

It's an important move for Tonje's long-term NBA prospects, as the Celtics had acquired Tonje via trade and offered the 10-day contract as part of a plan to fill their roster and save money.

That meant Boston had very little investment in Tonje's success, and if he didn't perform up to standard while with the NBA team, the Celtics may not have had many reasons to keep him around.

However, he'll be with the team for at least the remainder of the 2025-26 season, serving out a two-way contract, which means he'll split time between the NBA and G League.

Tonje made two NBA appearances while on the 10-day contract, and he scored his first NBA points Friday. He hit a pair of free throws and added two rebounds and one assist over five minutes of playing time.

Badgers ➡️ Big League



Congrats to @johntonje1 on making his NBA debut with the @celtics! pic.twitter.com/OiXIZiiiu0 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 26, 2026

The 24-year-old was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 53rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after producing one of the best individual seasons by a player in Wisconsin program history. His 724 single-season points were the second most by any Badgers player.

Tonje continued his scoring ways in the G League, averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 31.5 minutes per game during regular season.

While with the Jazz, Tonje won the NBA G League Showcase Championship alongside a pair of Badger teammates, Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit, who are still playing for Utah's G League affiliate.

Considering Boston resides toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings and have plenty of quality, young wings, it'll be tough for Tonje to see playing time at the NBA level the rest of the season. However, Boston's shown an ability to develop overlooked players, which makes the organization a quality spot for Tonje to progress.