Former Wisconsin Star Goes Unselected in the NBA Draft

Former Badgers guard Nick Boyd continued the recent Wisconsin basketball tradition of transferring into the program and having a breakout season. Like AJ Storr and John Tonje before him, Boyd came to Madison from the transfer portal as a relatively overlooked prospect, but ended up looking like one of the steals of the portal by season's end.

In his lone season with the Badgers, Boyd averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 reb, and 4.3 assists per game helping lead Wisconsin to a 24-11 overall record, a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten, and a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament .

His impressive season earned him second-team All-Big Ten honors and put himself on the radar for the 2026 NBA Draft.

After an impressive NBA Combine performance, Boyd elevated his draft projection to a second-round pick. This would give the Wisconsin basketball team an NBA Draft pick in back-to-back seasons, which hasn't happened since 1986 and 1987.

Unfortunately for Boyd and the Badgers, that streak will continue. Boyd was not taken in the top 60 picks of the draft, making him an undrafted free agent.

But there is a silver lining. Even though he went undrafted, Boyd will likely end up on an NBA roster in the near future, as the NBA Summer League is set to kick off July 3rd. And after going undrafted, Boyd will now have some options of where he will play, rather than no choice if he were to get drafted.

This isn't new territory for Boyd. Being an underdog is business as usual for the former Badger. It wouldn't be the least bit surprising if he makes some noise during the summer league and finds himself on a roster to start training camp next fall.